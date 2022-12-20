It goes without saying that since joining the team, Michael Bunting has developed into a crucial piece of the Toronto Maple Leafs. But unless the Maple Leafs can reach a deal before the July 1, 2023 deadline, he is expected to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the current season. Several previous Maple Leafs with a similar playing approach to Bunting’s have gone on to sign larger contracts with other organizations. For this post, we will consider Zach Hyman and Mason Marchment as comparables for Bunting on the open market because they have inked contracts in the last two seasons and will enjoy financial relief for the rest of their careers.

1 DAY AGO