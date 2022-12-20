Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Junior Championship Team Switzerland Final Roster
Team Switzerland arrives at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) with one ambition: to avoid relegation for a 14th consecutive season. The Swiss qualified for the quarter-finals at the previous edition of the tournament and travel to Moncton and the Avenir Centre with a roster uninhibited by expectations. Switzerland’s roster...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Ian Mitchell Has Earned a Regular Roster Spot
The name of the game for the Chicago Blackhawks this season is rebuilding and development. Those two things have become abundantly clearer as they have only two wins in their last 18 games. In the spirit of the Blackhawks needing to stick to those two things, they need to focus on their young talent, and one of them is defenseman Ian Mitchell. He has gotten pushed aside this season and has not gotten an extended look, but he should.
The Hockey Writers
2023 World Juniors: Award Contenders
If you’re the type of hockey fan who looks forward to the holidays as much for the World Juniors as anything else, then you must be ecstatic that we’ve been granted the once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity of two World Junior tournaments in four months. It feels like just yesterday the teams met in Edmonton and Red Deer for the unique experience of a midsummer tournament, rescheduled after the original was postponed due to multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 in December 2021.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Vegas Golden Knights 12/23/22
With points in five of their last six games, going 4-1-1 in the process, the St. Louis Blues find themselves at 16-16-1 and fifth place in the Central Division with 33 points. In their 5-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 20, the team was without Jordan Kyrou. He missed the game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit into the boards following his hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks the day before, costing him the remainder of that game as well as the next in Seattle.
The Hockey Writers
Team Canada Icing Strong Roster for 2022 Spengler Cup
The holiday season is upon us, which means the Spengler Cup is about to start. Canada will once again have a strong entry as they will look for their 17th title in the historic tournament, which can be traced back to 1923. This year’s edition will include IFK Helsinki, Örebro HK, HC Ambri-Piotta, HC Sparta Praha, and hosts HC Davos. Team Canada will also not be the only team with former NHLers on it, as Quinton Howden, Brandon McMillian, and Michal Kempný are all expected to play big roles for their teams.
Here are Dodgers’ options for what to do with Trevor Bauer
Trevor Bauer received some big news on Thursday, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers must make a decision about their pitcher. Bauer’s 324-game suspension from MLB was reduced by an arbitrator on Thursday to 194 games. Bauer was given credit for serving 194 games already and was immediately reinstated. Now that Bauer, who was on... The post Here are Dodgers’ options for what to do with Trevor Bauer appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mavericks cap Nowitzki celebration with win over Lakers
Luka Doncic scored 32 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 of his 26 points in a huge third quarter for Dallas and the Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115 on Sunday.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Blackhawks’ 2022 Team Wish List
With Christmas approaching, there’s no better time to reflect and think of some holiday wishes for the Chicago Blackhawks. At 7-20-4, they’ve lost 16 of their last 17 games and sit last in the NHL standings. Like it or not, this is what management signed up for, as tough as it might be to swallow. There’s no doubt the Blackhawks would have many wishes if they wrote a list to Santa Claus, but here are four things they need the most.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Hughes, Okhotiuk & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every Friday this season. Since our last edition, the team earned their first win since Dec. 6 against the Florida Panthers and have a record of 22-9-2. New Jersey will play one final game before...
The Hockey Writers
2 Hurricanes’ Prospects to Watch at the 2023 World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship is set to begin in just a few days on December 26th. COVID-19 has impacted the last two versions of the event, so this should be the first return to the normal schedule since 2020. The Carolina Hurricanes have four prospects set to participate: Jackson Blake (USA), Aleksi Heimosalmi (Finland), Ville Koivunen (Finland), and Nikita Quapp (Germany). Finland has produced several star players for the Hurricanes over the years, including Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, so let’s take a look at the two Finnish prospects on the list.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Blackhawks, Oilers, Avs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a few media members speculating as to what the Toronto Maple Leafs might do ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, will the Montreal Canadiens get their asking price for some of the forwards they’re looking to move?. The Chicago Blackhawks...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Christmas Mailbag: Where Do They Go From Here?
The Columbus Blue Jackets have one more game to play before Christmas against the Chicago Blackhawks. We thought this would be a good time to gather around one last time before the holidays. But this time, it’s the fan’s turn to ask the questions. We know you have...
The Hockey Writers
5 Oilers New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
It’s that time of year where many of us make lists of goals for the new year ahead. For fans of the Edmonton Oilers, you have to hope that the team’s number one goal in the new year is to play more consistently. As of the Christmas break, the Oilers sit outside of a playoff spot in the NHL’s Western Conference in what has been a frustrating first half to the 2022-23 NHL season for the team and their loyal fan base. Here are 5 New Year’s resolutions for the Oilers for the second half of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
How the Maple Leafs Can Keep Michael Bunting Long-Term
It goes without saying that since joining the team, Michael Bunting has developed into a crucial piece of the Toronto Maple Leafs. But unless the Maple Leafs can reach a deal before the July 1, 2023 deadline, he is expected to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the current season. Several previous Maple Leafs with a similar playing approach to Bunting’s have gone on to sign larger contracts with other organizations. For this post, we will consider Zach Hyman and Mason Marchment as comparables for Bunting on the open market because they have inked contracts in the last two seasons and will enjoy financial relief for the rest of their careers.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Offseason Moves Paying Dividends This Season
There is some good and a little bit of bad when it comes to what Ken Holland did this past offseason for the Edmonton Oilers. He signed Jack Campbell, Mattias Janmark, and Ryan Murray in free agency and traded for Klim Kostin. The general manager also brought back Brett Kulak and Evander Kane on great deals after they became unrestricted free agents.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Target 3 Senators in Seth Jones Trade
In a recent episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Ottawa Senators called the Chicago Blackhawks about Seth Jones. Although a trade did not come to fruition following those talks, I wonder if things could change on that front once we get closer to the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Lukáš Dostál is emerging as an NHL-Ready Goaltender
During a season in which nearly everything has gone wrong for the Anaheim Ducks, one of the more positive developments has been taking place between the pipes. After injuries sidelined both goaltenders John Gibson (lower body) and Anthony Stolarz (lower body), the Ducks were forced to test their depth for the bulk of this most recent five-game road trip. In their place, Lukáš Dostál and Olle Eriksson Ek, the usual tandem for the American Hockey League’s (AHL) San Diego Gulls, have been on the Ducks’ roster for the last several games. While Eriksson Ek has yet to see the ice, Dostál has played in each of the last seven games, including relieving an injured Gibson on Dec. 13 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Hockey Writers
Dear Santa: Windsor Spitfires’ 2022 Christmas Wish List
Through 30 games of their 68-game 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Windsor Spitfires find themselves atop the Western Conference with a pair of foes. It hasn’t been an easy ride and with the Christmas break in full swing, the team is turning to the big man himself for some extra help in the second half.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Washington Capitals – 12/23/22
You know what they say… second time’s the charm, right? Okay, maybe that’s not quite right, but hopefully that’ll be the case for the Winnipeg Jets as they face the Washington Capitals this Friday (Dec. 23) for the second time this season. The Jets who are...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Getting Star Production From Hall
When the Boston Bruins traded for Taylor Hall at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, they weren’t trading for a player performing at the level of League MVP. In fact, following Hall’s Hart Trophy-winning campaign in 2017-18, his performance seemed to steadily drop off, season by season, in New Jersey, with the Arizona Coyotes, and finally with the Buffalo Sabres. The drop-off didn’t appear too stark at first, but his consistent dip in point production appeared to hit an all-time low during his 37-game run with the Sabres during the 2020-21 season when he’d score just two goals and 19 points after signing a one-year, $8 million deal to join Buffalo that offseason.
