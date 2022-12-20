ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1051thebounce.com

6 Michigan Roads to Avoid This Weekend

I know the storm isn’t as bad as they predicted, at least in some areas, but certain areas of Michigan are getting it bad. If you’re like many Americans and traveling this weekend, there are certain roads that experts are saying to avoid at all costs. The office...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Winter storm looming, major impacts likely

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Weather forecast models continue to show a very powerful winter storm slamming West Michigan Friday and Saturday. An area of low pressure is projected to move out of the southern Rockies Wednesday evening, making a beeline for our area, arriving over northern Indiana by Thursday evening. The low will rapidly intensify as it makes the journey, with the pressure center falling about 35 millibars in just 24 hours.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Winter Storm Watches cover two-thirds of Michigan; 2 deceiving things you should know

A winter storm watch is in effect for the blue shaded counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. In the winter storm watch area blizzard conditions are possible. Total snowfall accumulations between 8 inches and 17 inches are possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting. Fresh fluffy snow and wind gusts of 55 mph could produce actual, true whiteout conditions where you can only see the front end of your vehicle.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard

The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Michigan

Michigan is an excellent place for outdoor enthusiasts looking to enjoy the natural beauty that it has to offer. From its vast lakes and rivers to its rolling hills and lush forests, the state of Michigan provides a variety of outdoor activities for everyone to enjoy. But like other states in the American mid-west, Michigan is also home to some exceptionally frigid weather, and the coldest place in Michigan is no exception.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Here's the list! West Michigan Snowfall Totals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's no secret that West Michigan got dumped on this past weekend in terms of snowfall, but how much did we pick up? The full list below was compiled by the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids and augmented with reports sent to 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
MICHIGAN STATE

