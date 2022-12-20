Read full article on original website
Related
zycrypto.com
The Best Protocols Save You Time: Oryen Network (ORY) And MATIC — ORY Presale Live
The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is constantly changing, and new protocols are making it easier to earn passive income. Oryen Network (ORY) is a multi-use cryptocurrency platform that has recently released teasers of its platform, including significant development on the Oryen Ecosystem that allows users to stake ORY tokens without giving custody of assets to anyone else or using a staking contract.
zycrypto.com
“Not A Single Mention of Cardano, Pretty Low,” says Hoskinson on Coinbase’s 2023 Market Outlook Report
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s co-founder and CEO of IOHK, has taken a swipe at Coinbase for leaving Cardano out in its “2023 Crypto Market Outlook” report to institutional clients. The report, which sought to expound how the dramatic events of 2022 will shape the crypto landscape for years...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
zycrypto.com
Vitalik Buterin Faults Ripple’s Decentralization Claim, Says The Platform Is “Completely Centralized”
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin says Ripple is a centralized entity against claims that they are more decentralized. Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz hits back at Buterin, saying he has no grasp of the relationship between Ripple, XRP, and XRPL. Users hold mixed views of Ripple’s decentralization claims following the...
zycrypto.com
Astar Network Awarded the Product of the Year at the 4th JBA Annual Blockchain Award
Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, is pleased to have been awarded the Product of the Year during the 4th annual Blockchain Award. This is the second consecutive year Astar Network’s founder and CEO, Sota Watanabe, bagged the Person of the Year award at the same event. The award was given by the Japan Blockchain Association (JBA). Prior to the event, JBA conducted a survey where both Astar Network and the Sota Watanabe were voted as the Japanese Web3 community.
zycrypto.com
Regulation Alone Isn’t Enough To Address Shortcomings Of Crypto – ECB Board Executive
According to Fabio Panetta, a Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), solid foundations for the broader digital finance ecosystem are needed to harness the possibilities of digital technologies, and that regulation alone will not be enough to address the shortcomings of cryptos. Panetta said that...
zycrypto.com
HedgeUp (HDUP) Aims to be Next up to Lead Crypto Market in 2023 As ETH Declines From The Boom
Ethereum (ETH) was one of the cryptocurrencies flying high at the height of the crypto boom last year. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market share touched record highs of $4,891. While the rally to record high was down to price speculation, there have never been doubts about Ethereum’s (ETH) long-term prospects and use case.
zycrypto.com
Cardano Developers Roll Out New Ultra-Bullish Innovations Ahead Of 2023
The Cardano ecosystem continues to roll out innovations that will play a major role in its development in 2023. One such innovation is Carp, a new Cardano SQL indexer and replacement for dbSync. The tool released by product-based blockchain company dcSpark allows anyone to run a local price indexer for...
zycrypto.com
Polygon Scalability Upgrade zkEVM Announces Final Testnet: Here Is What You Need to Know
The testnet is currently undergoing an audit to remove bugs and possible vulnerabilities. Polygon zkEVM is touted as the highest level of scalability for Ethereum. Polygon launched the last testnet before the rollout of the zkEVM scalability solution, which bundles transactions to increase speed and reduce gas fees. The layer-2 network has also announced an audit of the platform.
zycrypto.com
Retail Investors’ Bitcoin Ownership Hits All-Time High With 17% Of Total Supply
Retail investors’ Bitcoin holdings hit an all-time high, according to a new report from Glassnode. The group’s total Bitcoin ownership now stands at 17% of the total supply, a 5% growth from its 12% figure in 2020. Although current statistics from the report show that Bitcoin ownership is...
zycrypto.com
Digital Assets Amongst Vulnerabilities Within The US Financial System – Report
The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) released its 2022 Annual Report following approval by its voting members on December 16, 2022. According to the report, digital assets were amongst the vulnerabilities identified within the United States (U.S.) financial system. The FSOC is a federal government organization charged with identifying risks...
Comments / 0