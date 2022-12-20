ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

zycrypto.com

The Best Protocols Save You Time: Oryen Network (ORY) And MATIC — ORY Presale Live

The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is constantly changing, and new protocols are making it easier to earn passive income. Oryen Network (ORY) is a multi-use cryptocurrency platform that has recently released teasers of its platform, including significant development on the Oryen Ecosystem that allows users to stake ORY tokens without giving custody of assets to anyone else or using a staking contract.
zycrypto.com

Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
zycrypto.com

Astar Network Awarded the Product of the Year at the 4th JBA Annual Blockchain Award

Astar Network, the smart contract platform for multichain, is pleased to have been awarded the Product of the Year during the 4th annual Blockchain Award. This is the second consecutive year Astar Network’s founder and CEO, Sota Watanabe, bagged the Person of the Year award at the same event. The award was given by the Japan Blockchain Association (JBA). Prior to the event, JBA conducted a survey where both Astar Network and the Sota Watanabe were voted as the Japanese Web3 community.
zycrypto.com

Regulation Alone Isn’t Enough To Address Shortcomings Of Crypto – ECB Board Executive

According to Fabio Panetta, a Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), solid foundations for the broader digital finance ecosystem are needed to harness the possibilities of digital technologies, and that regulation alone will not be enough to address the shortcomings of cryptos. Panetta said that...
zycrypto.com

Cardano Developers Roll Out New Ultra-Bullish Innovations Ahead Of 2023

The Cardano ecosystem continues to roll out innovations that will play a major role in its development in 2023. One such innovation is Carp, a new Cardano SQL indexer and replacement for dbSync. The tool released by product-based blockchain company dcSpark allows anyone to run a local price indexer for...
zycrypto.com

Polygon Scalability Upgrade zkEVM Announces Final Testnet: Here Is What You Need to Know

The testnet is currently undergoing an audit to remove bugs and possible vulnerabilities. Polygon zkEVM is touted as the highest level of scalability for Ethereum. Polygon launched the last testnet before the rollout of the zkEVM scalability solution, which bundles transactions to increase speed and reduce gas fees. The layer-2 network has also announced an audit of the platform.
zycrypto.com

Retail Investors’ Bitcoin Ownership Hits All-Time High With 17% Of Total Supply

Retail investors’ Bitcoin holdings hit an all-time high, according to a new report from Glassnode. The group’s total Bitcoin ownership now stands at 17% of the total supply, a 5% growth from its 12% figure in 2020. Although current statistics from the report show that Bitcoin ownership is...
zycrypto.com

Digital Assets Amongst Vulnerabilities Within The US Financial System – Report

The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) released its 2022 Annual Report following approval by its voting members on December 16, 2022. According to the report, digital assets were amongst the vulnerabilities identified within the United States (U.S.) financial system. The FSOC is a federal government organization charged with identifying risks...

