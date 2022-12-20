Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Momoa Looked as Hot as Ever Delivering a Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet may have split up, but family is still their No. 1 priority if Momoa's recent spotting is any indication. Momoa, who shares two children — Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — with Bonet, was photographed packing up a Christmas tree in his truck and driving it to Bonet's Miami, CA, residence on Monday, Dec. 19. While Monet is not clothed in a Hawaiian malo like in his viral November "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, he still looks as fit and hunky as ever in just a T-shirt and jeans.
Jelly Roll Stars in His Wife’s Music Video for Wildly Naughty New Christmas Song
Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, released a new, sultry take on a Christmas classic this week. Bunnie, who hosts the Dumb Blonde podcast, is known for her candid bedroom talk. And Jelly Roll frequently gets involved by joining her for Instagram Q&As on the matter. This holiday season,...
Chris Pratt Reveals Swollen Eye After Being Inspired By 'Bee Lady': 'F--k That'
"So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too.'" Chris Pratt is leaving beekeeping to the professionals!. In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, the 43-year-old "Guardian of the Galaxy" star opened up about a beekeeping experience that resulted in an extremely swollen left eye.
‘Super Busy’ Harry Styles and ‘Exhausted’ Kendall Jenner Won’t Reconcile After His Olivia Wilde Split, Predicts Celebrity Psychic
Though some observers speculated Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner might reconcile in the wake of his split from Olivia Wilde, a celebrity psychic said it's just not in the cards for them.
The Solution to ‘Glass Onion’s Mystery Is Hidden In its Opening Sequence
The following post contains SPOILERS for Glass Onion. A good murder mystery can be watched twice: Once to be surprised, and once to see how the movie surprised you. There are clues you missed, red herrings that tricked you, and plot threads you didn’t fully understand until the final solution was revealed. In the case of Glass Onion, it’s only on second viewing that you realize that Rian Johnson essentially spoiled his big structural twist within the movie’s first minutes.
Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday Photo With Jesse Rutherford Sparks Discussion
Eilish threw a Christmas-themed bash for her milestone birthday with some big name guests, including Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just admit it
Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Morrissey’s New Album
Miley Cyrus has asked to have her vocals removed from Bonfire of Teenagers, Morrissey’s new album, the latter announced via a statement on his website on Friday. “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” the post says. “This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers.’” The statement continues: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”Read it at Stereogum
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Jack’s Pinky Ring Hinted at His Real Identity From the Very Beginning
'The White Lotus' character Jack reveals himself in the final episodes of the show. But there were hints about who he really is all along.
All of the Cameos You Missed in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The sequel to 'Knives Out' has many familiar faces among announced cast members, but a number of surprise guests also appear throughout
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Review: Christian Bale and Edgar Allen Poe Catch a Killer in Sleepy, Hollow Mystery
A serial killer saga that’s set along the frozen banks of the Hudson River during the winter of 1830, Scott Cooper’s “The Pale Blue Eye” may be tapping into the cleverest aspect of the Louis Bayard novel from which it’s been adapted: If a young Edgar Allen Poe were involved in solving a series of murders, it would only be a matter of time before everyone started to suspect that he was behind them. Harry Melling’s heroically weird performance as the death-obsessed poet has the potential to lull viewers into the same trap, even if it would seem that we...
Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute to Late No Doubt Member John Spence on 35th Anniversary of His Death
Watch: Gwen Stefani Apologizes to Blake Shelton for BIG Marriage Oops. Gwen Stefani is just a girl missing her friend. The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 53, paid tribute to former No Doubt band member John Spence on the 35th anniversary of his untimely death. "Remembering John Spence today, and always," Gwen...
Following Lily Allen’s Nepo Baby Comments, Story About Being Asked To Star In Game Of Thrones Incest Scene Opposite Her Real-Life Brother Makes The Rounds
After Lily Allen's comments about nepo babies, a story about her brother and Game of Thrones has resurfaced.
Bob Dylan Revealed What He Watches on TV to Make Himself Feel ‘at Home’: ‘They’re Old-Fashioned’
Bob Dylan said that he mostly likes to watch decades-old TV shows. He explained that they bring him a great deal of comfort.
Man reveals his Danny DeVito 'Christmas tree' and people are obsessed with the idea
Christmas is just around the corner and everyone has put up beautiful Christmas trees and decorations in their houses. It is a season of joy, love and warmth amongst your loved ones. However, one man from London is celebrating Christmas in a different and hilarious way this year. Instead of a traditional Christmas tree, he has spruced up a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito with some string lights. The photo of this delightful Christmas "tree" was shared on Twitter by Parker with the caption: "We don’t have a Christmas tree so we use Danny DeVito."
John Bonham Tricked Audiences at His Earliest Gigs
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham elaborately tricked audiences at his earliest gigs.
Morgan Freeman talking on helium is worth 2 minutes of your time
A hilarious clip of Morgan Freeman speaking while on helium has resurfaced online – and people can't get enough. The Oscar-winning actor sat down with Jimmy Fallon a few years back when he reluctantly took the host up on his offer to try out helium. A segment from the interview saw Fallon compliment Freeman's distinct voice, before saying he was intrigued to hear what he would sound like after inhaling the gas. Fallon said: "So I thought maybe, I'd just do the same interview, conducting the interview, but before we talk... "Freeman, looking confused, blankly stared back at the host....
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
'Violent Night' Receives Surprise Digital Release
There have been many surprise box office successes this year. December was no different with the release of the rated-R action comedy Violent Night. The film, which saw an action-packed Santa played by Stranger Things' David Harbour, delighted audiences across the globe with its brilliant blend of John Wick level action and traditional Christmas cheer. Now, after being the rare film to make its budget back in a weekend, Violent Night is available to enjoy at home next to an open fire with its digital release. On all the major VOD services this new Christmas classic can be rented for $19.99 or purchased for $24.99.
Fear Factory’s guitarist on touring post-pandemic: “We’re just not gonna be making the money that we would normally make”
Dino Cazares, guitarist of Fear Factory, has spoken out on the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the live music industry, and how the cost of touring is affecting the band’s earnings. The band released their latest record, Recoded, back in October and are set to begin their Rise Of...
