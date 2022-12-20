ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Big snow, 55 MPH winds: Attractions likely to close, dangerous travel expected in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 5 days ago
File photo. Photo Credit: shaunl (iStock).

Tourists and residents in Colorado should be warned – weather rolling into the state on Wednesday will impact many aspects of life. Not only will temperatures and wind chills be so cold they could be hazardous to health or even deadly, many businesses and attractions will likely close. Travel may also be impacted due to blowing snow and icy roads.

On Monday, Denver Zoo announced that they would be closed on Thursday due to frigid temperatures. This is likely just one of many outdoor attractions along the Front Range and Eastern Plains that will ultimately make the same decision. Not only will conditions be hazardous for visitors, it's unlikely many visitors would plan a trip on such an uncomfortable day.

Given the extreme cold and wind, it's also possible that operations at some ski resorts could be impacted.

According to the National Weather Service, the heaviest snowfall is likely to occur on Wednesday night, with accumulations up to 18 inches expected in some mountainous parts of the state through Friday. Wind speeds of up to 55 miles per hour will result in blowing snow and limited visibility, as well as a wind chill low enough to result in frostbite in as little as five minutes.

See the expected snowfall distribution on the map below and remember, it doesn't take much blowing snow to result in deadly conditions on roads:

Map Credit: National Weather Service.

While this cold weather is sure to be the talk of the state through the end of the work week, temperatures should start to heat up after that. Medium-range forecasting maps are showing that above-norm temperatures are likely following the upcoming cold blast through the end of the month.

Rudy Gerbracht
5d ago

One thing about Colorado is that there will be sub zero temperatures. Just scrape your windshields, and have great stories to tell your friends in Texas when they complain about how cold it got there.

chuck kelley
5d ago

A lot of September babies on the way. Some attractions will remain open.

Paul Horsman
5d ago

thanks to little Billy gates and his nonstop spraying of our country

