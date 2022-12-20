ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka’s Eldridge dominates Indians Invitational

Wetumpka eighth grader Juliana Eldridge cruised through the 2022 Wetumpka Indians Girls Invitational this week. Eldridge, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama voted on by coaches, is the sister of Wetumpka’s first state champion Jade Eldridge. Eldridge started her tournament off with the toughest matchup of...
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka wrestling reigns supreme in Indians Invitational

The Wetumpka Indians reigned supreme at their own wrestling tournament this week. Out of 11 total teams and all five public county schools, Wetumpka claimed the top spot in the annual Indians Invitational with a team score of 164.5 points. The Indians had five wrestlers finish in first place in...
WETUMPKA, AL
East Coast Traveler

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities

Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Pedestrian struck, killed on Alabama highway

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was fatally struck while walking on a highway, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Yulee, Florida, man. Dacota J. Hall, 25, was fatally injured when he...
YULEE, FL
WSFA

MPD: Woman stabbed overnight in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning stabbing incident. Authorities said at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. MPD responded to the 400 block of Taylor Road in reference to a person stabbed. A woman said she received a non-life-threatening stab wound while in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle, according to police.
MONTGOMERY, AL

