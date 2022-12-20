Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka’s Eldridge dominates Indians Invitational
Wetumpka eighth grader Juliana Eldridge cruised through the 2022 Wetumpka Indians Girls Invitational this week. Eldridge, the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama voted on by coaches, is the sister of Wetumpka’s first state champion Jade Eldridge. Eldridge started her tournament off with the toughest matchup of...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka wrestling reigns supreme in Indians Invitational
The Wetumpka Indians reigned supreme at their own wrestling tournament this week. Out of 11 total teams and all five public county schools, Wetumpka claimed the top spot in the annual Indians Invitational with a team score of 164.5 points. The Indians had five wrestlers finish in first place in...
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities
Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
Alabama man killed when three-wheeled motorcycle hits tree, troopers say
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his three-wheeled motorcycle struck a tree, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Monday and claimed the life of a Phenix City, Alabama, man. Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was fatally injured when the 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle...
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Alabama highway
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday afternoon after he was fatally struck while walking on a highway, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Yulee, Florida, man. Dacota J. Hall, 25, was fatally injured when he...
Man dead after striking embankment, overturning in Talladega County
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Eastaboga man is dead following a car accident in Talladega County Sunday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that NaDaniel J. Henderson, 34, was injured around 1:25 a.m., when the car he was driving on Alabama 21 left the roadway, struck an embankment, then overturned. He was not […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Judge Booth orders Rape, Kidnapping Suspect to remain in Autauga County without bond under Aniah’s Law
PRATTVILLE – Today District Court Judge Joy Booth has ordered Michael Jerome Butler to be held in Autauga County Metro Jail under no bond, thanks to the new Aniah’s Law, relating to eight felony charges against him. Butler faces multiple charges in Autauga County, as well as accusations...
WSFA
MPD: Woman stabbed overnight in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning stabbing incident. Authorities said at around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. MPD responded to the 400 block of Taylor Road in reference to a person stabbed. A woman said she received a non-life-threatening stab wound while in the 3500 block of Eastdale Circle, according to police.
Opelika-Auburn News
Two suspects from Montgomery arrested under charges associated with narcotics and identity theft
The Auburn Police Department arrested two suspects under charges of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of marijuana second-degree. On Wednesday, police arrested the two suspects from Montgomery, Quintella Quinshay Wigfall, 26, and Kerry Oshay Hawthorne, 24. Police said the arrest stems from a traffic stop conducted by Auburn police...
