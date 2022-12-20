Read full article on original website
texashsfootball.com
Fan Vote 3A QB of the Year
Vote for the 2022 Texas HS Football Fan Vote 3A QB of the Year. The Top 2 will make our 2022 Fan Vote All-Texas 3A Team. This poll is for the fans. Vote as often and frequently as you’d like and show support for your player!. *We were limited...
Texas coach Chris Beard's fiancee says he didn't strangle her
The fiancee of suspended Texas coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and was acting in self-defense from her.
fox44news.com
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
Winners galore: 3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold across Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — While it was a tough weekend of football for the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, there were plenty of Texas Lottery winners throughout the Lone Star State, so, that makes up for it, right?. The Texas Lottery reports three top prize $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
Online Reviews Report: The 4 Most Beloved Restaurants In Texas
If You're Looking For The Best Of The Best Restaurants In Texas, These 4 Come Highly Recommended. There's nothing in the world like discovering a great restaurant. When the food, ambiance and service is nothing short of excellent, you can't wait to go back or make it a point to go back whenever you're in the area. There's tons of great places to eat in Texas but let some folks online tell it, these are the best of the best.
One Texan Just Won A $1 Million Lottery Prize... Did You Get Lucky?
A Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Texas.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
Getting some extra cash sent your way from your job during the holiday season is always nice, but winning some serious cash from playing the lottery hits a bit differently around the holidays.
40 Top Rudest Cities In The US And Texas Makes The List 4 Times
We've all had run-ins with rude people from time to time. It's almost inevitable. When it happens to me, I usually figure that person is having a bad day, or maybe there are other underlying circumstances that I don't know about. Either way, for most of us, dealing with rude behavior is not a pleasurable experience.
Was this your ticket? $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are glued on the Dallas Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs to see if they can continue their success moving into their respective playoffs, but some wandering eyes could be looking at Central Texas after a huge lottery win. The Texas Lottery reports a...
Did you win? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may not be the $465 million jackpot or the secondary prize of $1 million, but winning a good chunk of change from playing the lottery will always make the day better. The Texas Lottery reports a $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in...
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
Texas city ranked among the most ‘dazzling’ for Christmas
The city is dubbed the Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas for its lit-up displays of the red flower.
WFAA
Legacy Tour: New Edition coming to Texas with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
FORT WORTH, Texas — If it isn't love ... why do we feel this way ... about New Edition coming to Texas?. After ending their "The Culture Tour" this year, the iconic R&B supergroup is going back on the road in 2023 with a 30-city "Legacy Tour." This time,...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Jakub Kapusnak on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
everythinglubbock.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes here
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
‘Superfan’ has eaten at Whataburger every day for 10 years. Here’s what she’s learned
Whataburger is a Texas staple and the fast food chain has no shortage of ardent fans. But there are regular fans and there are die-hard fans. Ashley Bean Thornton belongs to the latter category.
Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
