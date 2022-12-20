Mount Dora Christian Academy’s Isaiah Bryant Is Headed To Navy!. To play football is a privilege. To play football for Navy is an honor unlike any other. The Men and Women of our armed forces are ready to make the ultimate sacrifice at any moment. That is the step that local high school football and basketball star Isaiah Bryant is about to embark on. His journey won’t be easy but if there is anyone who can make it in the US Navy it’s Bryant.

MOUNT DORA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO