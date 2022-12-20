ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
95.9 WCYY

Cute Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
KENNEBUNK, ME
WMTW

Maine seeks to return unclaimed property to Santa, Rudolph, Jack Frost, more

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state of Maine could be holding some of your valuable property and they want to return it to you this holiday season. Maine Treasurer Henry Beck says the state is holding over $304 million in unclaimed property from over five million accounts. Some of the names of people who have unclaimed property include Rudolph, Santa, Frosty, Emmanuel, Sabbath, Judah, Imani and Cantor. Others include Peace, Joy, Love, Jack Frost, Claus, Noel and Holiday.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Popular Maine humorist, radio host dies

YARMOUTH, Maine — Popular Maine humorist and storyteller John McDonald has died. His publisher, Islandport Press, said McDonald died at the age of 78 after a series of health problems. In a statement, Islandport said McDonald was "unquestionably a character himself" and a "leading disciple of the traditional type...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?

We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
MAINE STATE
East Coast Traveler

Why is Maine the Lobster Capital of the World?

Maine LobstersPhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on Unsplash. The lobster has been a part of the fabric of coastal communities in Maine for centuries. For years, the lobster has been one of Maine's most important economic drivers. Lobstering is one of the state's oldest industries. Lobsters are easy to catch in cold water, and Lobster meat tastes delicious and tender.
MAINE STATE
Oddee

Celebrate National Maine Day with These Weird Maine Laws

Take a gun to church, they said. Today is National Maine Day! Let’s celebrate with a whole bunch of weird Maine laws. This weird Maine law is probably a law everywhere else too, and for good reason. The entirety of the law is , it’s illegal to step out of an airplane once it’s in flight. If you feel like breaking the law or changing your mind, be sure to pack a parachute before you step out of the moving plane, as it were.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy