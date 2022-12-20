Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Kia EV6 GT-Line RWD First Test: Less Power, Right Location
Less powerful EV6 keeps us grinning with rear-drive. Stable with the nannies on, tail happy with them off. It's not often we look forward to testing the less potent version of a good sporty vehicle, but we'd been eager to get our hands on the single-motor version of Kia's all-electric EV6. That's because the all-wheel-drive EV6 GT-Line has proven to be delightfully tail happy, and the 576-hp AWD GT version is a slide monster in its own right. But it just so happens that the less powerful EV6 has its single motor attached to the proper set of wheels—the ones in back.
MotorTrend Magazine
1949 Willys Jeep CJ-3A V-8-Powered Restomod, With a Twist!
Ryan Broome has built several 4x4s over the last two decades, including a stretched YJ with a 6BT Cummins engine, a Kaiser M715, and a solid-axle F-150 that he took on 4-Wheel & Off-Road's Ultimate Adventure in 2020. The proverbial "one that got away," though, was a flatfender that Ryan started building 20 years ago and never got to finish. To make matters worse, for the past four years he had been staring at an old 1949 Willys CJ-3A in a neighbor's front yard as he drove by every morning on the way to work. "The guy is an old Marine. I tried to buy it from him, but he didn't want to sell," Ryan recalls. Eventually the leatherneck softened, and Ryan was able to buy the jeep from him.
MotorTrend Magazine
544-Inch Big-Block Ford Tested on the Westech Dyno!
In a world of Chevy big-blocks and LS-whatevers, we get pretty excited when we see a well-done Ford, especially when it's a snotty, big-torque big-block. Engine Masters co-host and dyno-wrangler Steve Brule loves his big-blocks, so when this one rolled through the dyno cell he made sure to send us over the low-down.
MotorTrend Magazine
How To Improve the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 (and Still Keep Your Warranty)
When Jeep unveiled the 470-hp, V-8-powered Wrangler 392 and the subsequent Xtreme Recon (XR) package with 35-inch tires, 4.56 gearing, and upgraded shocks, it was easy to think that "peak Jeep" had been achieved. Sure, there are many ways to make the "ultimate" Jeep Wrangler that involves bigger tires, upgraded axles, and major suspension changes, and there is a place for a Jeep with all these mods. But what about those fans of the Rubicon 392 package, who want more without straying too far from the factory vehicle? Can you build a better Wrangler 392 and keep your warranty?
MotorTrend Magazine
Shelby Series 1: Carroll’s Biggest Failure or an Underappreciated Classic?
The Shelby name is tightly associated with Ford nowadays, but there was a very short time when it was trying to be its own manufacturer. Rather than using pre-produced cars and stuffing high-powered engines in them, Shelby wanted to build a sports car in-house, inspired by the basic idea of the original Cobra. The result was a short-wheelbase, open-top coupe with a powerful V-8 under its hood. In 1997, it showed off a concept sample that would go on to become the Shelby Series 1. It looked to be a brilliant modern-day Cobra successor on paper, but the reality would prove to be a bit different.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Nissan Patrol Coulda Been a Contender (to the Land Cruiser)
It's really a shame that the Nissan Patrol wasn't sold in America after 1969—at least, technically. These Jeep-like vehicles were first offered by Nissan in 1951 and have continued to be very capable and popular vehicles across the globe through to today's sixth-generation. Unfortunately, the U.S. missed out after 1969, so it's considered a very rare Nissan in the States. Fortunately, one is coming up for sale at the 2023 Mecum Auctions Kissimmee on January 4-15, 2023.
MotorTrend Magazine
This 1,365-HP Twin-Turbo International Scout Is One Mean Street Machine
Whether the path is direct or winding often depends on where the journey begins. For David Shortz, his trip started at the dragstrip but ended up in a truly unique spot, as he built a classic utility vehicle into a four-digit street/strip sleeper. "My dad was a popular local drag...
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Hyundai Elantra N 6MT First Test: Sticky Sensations
Easily modulated clutch and short, precise shifter. Multiple settings for steering, suspension, and engine. Dreadful as the notion may be, we must face the fact that a good dual-clutch automatic transmission is, from a performance standpoint, better than a manual trans in just about every way. But, dammit, we like clutch pedals. So we must ask ourselves: How much performance do you give up with a manual? Hyundai's brilliant new 276-hp Elantra N, available with both manual and dual-clutch transmissions, gives us another opportunity to find out. Recently, we strapped the timing gear to a DCT-equipped Elantra N; now it's the stick-shift's turn.
Comments / 0