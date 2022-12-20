Leesburg police officers apprehended a drunk driving suspect in the parking lot of a local restaurant. An officer saw a white Chevrolet box truck run a red light on the morning of Dec. 17 on Canal Street and U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer began to follow the truck and paced it going 63 miles per hour. The officer observed the truck swerve into the far right lane as he initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of Old Time Diner on West North Boulevard. The officer was joined by another Leesburg patrol officer who made contact with the driver, identified as 26-year-old James A.Timmons. The officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Timmons’ breath and noted in his report that Timmons had glassy, bloodshot and watery eyes.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO