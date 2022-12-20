Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana
Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana.
Man arrested after leading Massillon police officers on high speed chase
MASSILLON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after leading Massillon police on a high speed chase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:13 a.m. on...
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
1 person dead, another injured following house explosion in Portage Lakes
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead following a house explosion in Summit County Thursday afternoon. Witnesses say the home blew up in the area of East Long Lake Boulevard close to North Turkeyfoot Road in Portage Lakes. Photos and video from the scene show one house totally leveled and others severely damaged on either side of it.
Identity released of 42-year-old shooting victim in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate after a 42-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in his residence in the Kenmore neighborhood. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Eddie Johnson III of Akron. Johnson was was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2300 block of 29th Street SW.
WTRF
Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
whbc.com
Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
Yahoo Sports
Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures
MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma
PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
theccmonline.com
Malvern man dies in early morning fire
A Malvern man died in an early morning fire Dec. 22 in the 300 block of E. Grant St. Great Trail Fire Department Chief Ralph Castellucci said his department was dispatched to the single family home at 5:46 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire venting from the home with multiple explosions from oxygen tanks in the home, used by a male resident who lived there. That resident was found deceased.
WTRF
Vehicle accident in Weirton injures woman
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A single-vehicle accident on Colliers Way Road Wednesday left one woman entrapped, according to Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush. Kush said the woman was older and had non-life threatening injuries.
Thieves steal high-performance vehicles from Geauga County car dealership
Authorities in Geauga County are trying to identify a team of thieves who stole three high-performance vehicles from a local car dealership.
ideastream.org
Cleveland Clinic physician is facing criminal charges after allegedly fondling three women
A Cleveland Clinic-affiliated gastroenterologist has been accused of sexual assault, court records show. Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, of Westlake, was charged Friday with three counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of kidnapping, Cleveland Municipal Court records show. The charges are all felonies. According to warrant documents filed with...
wtuz.com
Dover Fire, Building a Loss
Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
wtuz.com
Uhrichsville Receives Suggestion to Lower Speed on Road
Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Uhrichsville could be lowering speeds on a stretch of pavement they’ve received multiple complaints about. Citizen complaints have come in multiple times about speeds and heavy truck traffic on North Water Street Extension, prompting a traffic study by a third party.
newsymom.com
The Grinch Has His Day in Court
(Massillon, Ohio) – Today Mr. Grinch went before Judge Edward Elum in Massillon, Ohio. A full courtroom watched with smiles and giggles that were hushed. As the doors opened for one too green to know if he was flushed. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office escorted The Grinch into the...
cleveland19.com
Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Gorge Boulevard say a dangerous intersection has been ignored for too long. People who live nearby say they pray every day no one gets killed. “Do you really feel safe standing here right now?,” asked Homeowner Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano. Tyuluman-Luciano has lived on Gorge...
whbc.com
Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
