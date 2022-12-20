ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Identity released of 42-year-old shooting victim in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police are continuing to investigate after a 42-year-old man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in his residence in the Kenmore neighborhood. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as Eddie Johnson III of Akron. Johnson was was pronounced dead at the scene on the 2300 block of 29th Street SW.
AKRON, OH
WTRF

Search warrant executed on Old National Road residence in Ohio

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — In the evening hours on Friday, December 16 , members of the Guernsey County Special Response Team and Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a narcotics related search warrant on a residence on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, according to a report by Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
CANTON, OH
Yahoo Sports

Massillon firefighters battle blaze amid frigid temperatures

MASSILLON Firefighters responded to a Christmas Eve day fire that appears to have started in a bedroom and put it out with temperatures in the low single-digits, a fire official said. Someone reported the fire at 217 Charles Ave. SE at 12:27 p.m. Saturday, said City Fire Assistant Chief Paul...
MASSILLON, OH
WKYC

83-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in parking lot of Giant Eagle in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in Parma on Wednesday. According to Parma police, the woman, who has been identified as Joan Litvin of Parma, was walking across the parking lot directly in front of the store located at 7400 Broadview Rd. when a 72-year-old man from Seven Hills was driving through the lot in his 2013 Ford Explorer. The man did not see the female walking and struck her. She was transported to UH Parma, where she later succumbed to her injuries stemming from the accident.
PARMA, OH
theccmonline.com

Malvern man dies in early morning fire

A Malvern man died in an early morning fire Dec. 22 in the 300 block of E. Grant St. Great Trail Fire Department Chief Ralph Castellucci said his department was dispatched to the single family home at 5:46 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire venting from the home with multiple explosions from oxygen tanks in the home, used by a male resident who lived there. That resident was found deceased.
MALVERN, OH
WTRF

Vehicle accident in Weirton injures woman

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A single-vehicle accident on Colliers Way Road Wednesday left one woman entrapped, according to Weirton Police Chief Charlie Kush. Kush said the woman was older and had non-life threatening injuries.
WEIRTON, WV
wtuz.com

Dover Fire, Building a Loss

Dover firefighters battled the frigid condition after a fire was called in Saturday at 7:21am. Captain Mike Mosser says they responded to 4316 Murray Road. At the residence, flames were showing from the roof of the building used as a garage and recording studio. Crews were on scene for roughly...
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Uhrichsville Receives Suggestion to Lower Speed on Road

Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of Uhrichsville could be lowering speeds on a stretch of pavement they’ve received multiple complaints about. Citizen complaints have come in multiple times about speeds and heavy truck traffic on North Water Street Extension, prompting a traffic study by a third party.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
newsymom.com

The Grinch Has His Day in Court

(Massillon, Ohio) – Today Mr. Grinch went before Judge Edward Elum in Massillon, Ohio. A full courtroom watched with smiles and giggles that were hushed. As the doors opened for one too green to know if he was flushed. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office escorted The Grinch into the...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors near dangerous Akron intersection: ‘We don’t feel safe’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on Gorge Boulevard say a dangerous intersection has been ignored for too long. People who live nearby say they pray every day no one gets killed. “Do you really feel safe standing here right now?,” asked Homeowner Joseph Tyuluman-Luciano. Tyuluman-Luciano has lived on Gorge...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Stark County Buildings Closing Due to Impending Storm

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County government offices are closed Friday due to the weather. That includes the downtown office building, the courthouse and the Frank T Bow building. Other major closings will be posted here as we get them. Other closings and cancellations are at...
STARK COUNTY, OH

