(Spirit Lake)--The Spirit Lake Protective Association has recently launched a campaign to fund the Spirit Lake North Watershed Project, which will permanently protect approximately 195.50-acres within the Iowa Great Lakes Watershed in Jackson County, Minnesota. The land is located on the shoreline of Big Spirit Lake and was part of a 540 acre farm. Pheasants Forever of Minnesota purchased the land for $2.1 million. Kirk Huesinga, President of the Spirit Lake Protective Association, says the land will become a Waterfowl Production Area.

JACKSON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO