kilrradio.com
Blizzard Waring Continues for NW Iowa, SW Minnesota
(Estherville)--A Blizzard warning remains in effect until 6 am Saturday for the KILR listening area. State and local authorities are advising residents not to travel. Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan says being caught outside in these conditions for even a short period of time can be very dangerous.
kilrradio.com
Campaign Underway to Fund Spirit Lake North Watershed Project
(Spirit Lake)--The Spirit Lake Protective Association has recently launched a campaign to fund the Spirit Lake North Watershed Project, which will permanently protect approximately 195.50-acres within the Iowa Great Lakes Watershed in Jackson County, Minnesota. The land is located on the shoreline of Big Spirit Lake and was part of a 540 acre farm. Pheasants Forever of Minnesota purchased the land for $2.1 million. Kirk Huesinga, President of the Spirit Lake Protective Association, says the land will become a Waterfowl Production Area.
