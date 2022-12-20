Another winter storm is affecting Plymouth County and its surroundings through Saturday. For Plymouth, Woodbury, Sioux, Lincoln and Union counties, There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, and a Wind Chill Warning in effect until noon Saturday. For counties east of Plymouth County, including O’Brien, Cherokee and Ida, there is also a Blizzard Warning in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Blowing snow, high winds, and dangerously low wind chills will be common in the area through Saturday. Wind chills around the area this morning were down to -46 four miles north of Sioux City, and -45 near Le Mars and Remsen.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO