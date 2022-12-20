Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditionsLimitless Production Group LLCMinnesota State
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune awayAsh JurbergSioux Falls, SD
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next weekKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Woman Injured In Hospers Rollover Crash
Hospers, Iowa – A Hawarden woman was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:36 Friday morning their deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers.
kilrradio.com
NW Iowa Woman Injured in Accident on I-90 Near Fairmont
(Fairmont, MN)--One person was sent to the hospital after a two vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 90 in Martin County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened shortly after 12:55 pm about two miles east of Fairmont. The patrol says a 2017 Chevrolet pickup driven by 17-year-old Elijah...
kicdam.com
Primghar Woman Faces Charges After Crash Near Archer
Archer, IA (KICD) — A Primghar woman injured in a crash near Archer yesterday morning is facing several vehicle citations. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens was travelling East on 390th Street when she crossed the centerline and drifted into oncoming traffic. 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer tried to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
kiwaradio.com
Primghar Woman Taken To Hospital, Charged After Accident Near Archer
Archer, Iowa– A Primghar woman was taken to the hospital and also faces charges after an accident near Archer on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:35 a.m., 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens of Primghar was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup eastbound on 390th Street near Archer. They tell us that 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer was westbound on 390th in a 2003 Chevy pickup.
pureoldies1035.com
Three men killed in two-vehicle crash south of Parkston identified
Three men from St. James, MN have been identified as the people who died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
kiwaradio.com
Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday
Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
kiwaradio.com
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
Fire destroys building near Sibley
An early morning fire destroyed a building near Sibley on Thursday.
stormlakeradio.com
Travel Advisories Posted for the Surrounding Area
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the number of roads marked "travel not advised" has been growing as winds blow snow off highways, uncovering the ice beneath, while creating drifts in other areas. Travel isn't advised on highways around Storm Lake including Highway 71, 7, 3, and 110 due...
kscj.com
WINTER STORM KEEPS IOWA TROOPERS BUSY
THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 950 CALLS SINCE THE WINTER STORM BEGAN WEDNESDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY THEY HAVE RESPONDED TO 279 CRASHES, INCLUDING 253 WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE AND 26 INJURIES. THEY’VE ALSO ASSISTED 673 DRIVERS. THERE HAVE BEEN...
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
kscj.com
FLIGHTS CONTINUE AT SIOUX GATEWAY, SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT SHUTS DOWN
FLIGHTS ARE CONTINUING OUT OF SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT HERE IN SIOUX CITY. AIRPORT OFFICIALS SAY THE FRIDAY MORNING FLIGHT TO DENVER WAS SLIGHTLY DELAYED BUT MADE IT OUT O.K. THEY SAY TODAYS SCHEDULED FLIGHTS REMAIN ON THE BOARD AS OF LATE MORNING. THE SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL AIRPORT REMAINS CLOSED. IT...
kilrradio.com
Campaign Underway to Fund Spirit Lake North Watershed Project
(Spirit Lake)--The Spirit Lake Protective Association has recently launched a campaign to fund the Spirit Lake North Watershed Project, which will permanently protect approximately 195.50-acres within the Iowa Great Lakes Watershed in Jackson County, Minnesota. The land is located on the shoreline of Big Spirit Lake and was part of a 540 acre farm. Pheasants Forever of Minnesota purchased the land for $2.1 million. Kirk Huesinga, President of the Spirit Lake Protective Association, says the land will become a Waterfowl Production Area.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, December 22
Another winter storm is affecting Plymouth County and its surroundings through Saturday. For Plymouth, Woodbury, Sioux, Lincoln and Union counties, There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, and a Wind Chill Warning in effect until noon Saturday. For counties east of Plymouth County, including O’Brien, Cherokee and Ida, there is also a Blizzard Warning in effect from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. Blowing snow, high winds, and dangerously low wind chills will be common in the area through Saturday. Wind chills around the area this morning were down to -46 four miles north of Sioux City, and -45 near Le Mars and Remsen.
nwestiowa.com
Dordt student opens dog grooming business
SIOUX CENTER—For a college student, December is a busy time of the year, trying not only to prepare for the holidays but also finals. However, Dordt University student Chloe Vonk decided to add opening a new business to her agenda for the month. Twenty-year-old Vonk opened Bark Bath Grooming...
kiwaradio.com
Latest Girls Basketball Poll 12/23/22
3 North Linn 9-0 3 4 Remsen-St. Mary’s 7-0 4 Dropped Out: West Liberty (14), West Lyon (15) Dropped Out: Lewis Central (10)
nwestiowa.com
Record sale prices for farmland
SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
Sioux City Journal
One for the team: Unity Christian's Gracie Schoonhoven wants one more win
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The coach calls Gracie Schoonhoven “the ultimate competitor.”. At the end of volleyball season, the Unity Christian senior had one week to get into basketball mode. And, even then, she wasn’t willing to let up. “You don’t want to get out of shape because...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Native And Prominent Iowa Conservative Adds Chapters To Book About His Son
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon native who is the leader of a Christian conservative group has added chapters to a book he wrote in 2007 about his profoundly disabled son, Lucas. Bob Vander Plaats is president and CEO of The Family Leader. Lucas, the third son of Vander Plaats...
Comments / 0