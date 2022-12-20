ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

saturdaytradition.com

Houston's mullet-rocking kickoff tee collector rocks college football world during bowl game

The Houston Cougars received a boost of energy from an unlikely source in Friday’s Independence Bowl against Louisiana-Lafayette. After a kick return, Houston’s kickoff tee retriever sprinted into action and dove onto the field to collect the tee. The retriever, who is aptly named “Hawk,” caught the attention of the college football world with his energy. Not only did his physical actions shock many, but he gained fans in the process.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD NAMES MORGAN INTERIM HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

A former Brenham High School assistant principal has been named as the new interim principal for Hempstead High School. LaKesha Morgan, who has been the assistant principal at Hempstead High School, was chosen by the Hempstead School Board to take charge of the campus until a permanent successor is chosen.
HEMPSTEAD, TX
Vice

50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards

Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

New Austin tower will take crown of Texas' tallest building from Houston

Since its completion in 1982, the 75-story JPMorgan Chase Tower on Travis Street in downtown Houston has stood as the tallest building in Texas—an honor that will soon be taken from the Bayou City thanks to a new skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Austin. As first reported by...
HOUSTON, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
spacecityweather.com

The weather outside is quite frightful this morning in Houston

Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today! Unlike 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” this will soon be a distant memory as we warm up heading into next week. But in the meantime, it is our coldest morning since February of 2021. Houston has so far bottomed out at 16°, and the coldest reading I can find as of 6:30 AM is 10° up in New Waverly. I also saw an 11 just outside Tomball. Whatever the case, it’s about 10 to 20 degrees in most places this morning, and it’s cold.
HOUSTON, TX
crossroadstoday.com

2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston

HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water

DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas

HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
HOUSTON, TX

