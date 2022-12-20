Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in HoustonBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Houston's mullet-rocking kickoff tee collector rocks college football world during bowl game
The Houston Cougars received a boost of energy from an unlikely source in Friday’s Independence Bowl against Louisiana-Lafayette. After a kick return, Houston’s kickoff tee retriever sprinted into action and dove onto the field to collect the tee. The retriever, who is aptly named “Hawk,” caught the attention of the college football world with his energy. Not only did his physical actions shock many, but he gained fans in the process.
Aggies Hold Off Sooners, Sign 5-Star DL David Hicks
Star Katy Paetow DL David Hicks is officially a Texas A&M Aggie
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD NAMES MORGAN INTERIM HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
A former Brenham High School assistant principal has been named as the new interim principal for Hempstead High School. LaKesha Morgan, who has been the assistant principal at Hempstead High School, was chosen by the Hempstead School Board to take charge of the campus until a permanent successor is chosen.
Vice
50 years of photographing Houston's famed Third & Fourth Wards
Sprawling some 1700 square km across Texas, Houston has become one of the largest cities in the United States, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Founded in 1836, Houston began as a mere 14.5 square km area divided into four wards; the first two for business and government, while the fabled Third and Fourth Wards were for residential use.
Houston Chronicle
New Austin tower will take crown of Texas' tallest building from Houston
Since its completion in 1982, the 75-story JPMorgan Chase Tower on Travis Street in downtown Houston has stood as the tallest building in Texas—an honor that will soon be taken from the Bayou City thanks to a new skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Austin. As first reported by...
This Houston family is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
ABC13 Houston welcomes new meteorologist from Rio Grande Valley
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker leaves KRGV Channel 5 News in Rio Grande Valley after 17 years.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
Click2Houston.com
Jack Yates principal unexpectedly relieved of her duties last week due to ‘personnel matter’
HOUSTON – A principal from one of the largest Houston Independent School District high schools has been relieved of her duties, effective immediately, according to officials. Tiffany Guillory was let go from the district sometime last week, HISD’s communications department stated. The district did not provide specific reasoning...
spacecityweather.com
The weather outside is quite frightful this morning in Houston
Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today! Unlike 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” this will soon be a distant memory as we warm up heading into next week. But in the meantime, it is our coldest morning since February of 2021. Houston has so far bottomed out at 16°, and the coldest reading I can find as of 6:30 AM is 10° up in New Waverly. I also saw an 11 just outside Tomball. Whatever the case, it’s about 10 to 20 degrees in most places this morning, and it’s cold.
The Crack Shack to Debut in Texas
Katy will be the first spot in the Lone Star State for this California-based chicken restaurant.
crossroadstoday.com
2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
Thousands without power in Houston, Harris County amid hard freeze
Centerpoint Energy and Entergy are tracking power outages in the area.
Black Voters Are Transforming the Suburbs — And American Politics
An influx of Black voters into suburbia holds enormous promise for Democrats, but Republicans are fighting back.
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
Busted pipe leads to flooded apartments in west Houston
HOUSTON — Residents at an apartment complex in west Houston woke up to iced-out stairs and ice on the concrete after a burst pipe led to flooding. The residents at the Trails of Woodlake apartments said the water was leaking since 5 p.m. Friday, which led to several apartments flooding.
HUD: Texas GLO Continuing To Withhold Harvey Funds Is Discrimination
Newly elected land commissioner, Republican Dawn Buckingham said this week that like her predecessor, George P. Bush, she will not release requested portions of the multibillion-dollar Harvey relief fund to Harris County or the City of Houston. In addition, Buckingham, like Bush, has announced the agency will continue to block...
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze: Deer Park, Pasadena residents asked to conserve water
DEER PARK, Texas - With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve water. As a way to avoid pipes from freezing, it is recommended that people drip their faucets to have continuous water flow. However, some areas around Houston are now being asked to conserve water.
fox26houston.com
Houston freeze 2022: Arctic blast timeline for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON - We are only hours away from what will be the biggest surge of chilly air since the "Big Freeze" back in February 2021!. This cold snap thankfully won't last as long or come with any snow or ice, but it will produce dangerous cold that will lead to a widespread hard freeze for multiple nights. Wind gusts near 40 mph will produce the threat of scattered power outages and dangerously low wind chill values.
Comments / 0