Dua Lipa Wore An Oversized Blazer With Nothing Underneath On The Red Carpet
Dua Lipa just took business casual to a sultry new level! The “Levitating” hitmaker, 27, graced the 2022 Hitmakers Brunch red carpet in Los Angeles last week in a trendy, oversized blazer top sans undershirt and baggy trousers. Lipa’s pinstripe gray set featured a low-cut neckline, and a...
Alexandra Daddario Channels Wednesday Addams In Sheer Lace Gown At ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere
Alexandra Daddario stole the show on the red carpet at the premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches in LA on Dec. 8. The 36-year-old rocked a sheer black lace gown with a gold lace skirt and a jet-black lip that resembled Wednesday Addams from the new Netflix series. Alexandra’s...
Harper's Bazaar
The exact lipstick Catherine Zeta-Jones wears as Morticia Addams in Wednesday
So far, the fashion and beauty trend dominating December is gothic elegance – largely thanks to our preoccupation with the excellently executed new Netflix show dedicated to the Addams Family, Wednesday. Given how small-screen characters are increasingly inspiring fashion and beauty trends, this comes as no surprise. But vampy chic make-up was also sent down the autumn/winter 2022 runways – with bewitching smoky eyes and muted palettes at Bora Aksu, Halpern and Max Mara, as well as the spring/summer 2023 catwalks of Alessandra Rich, Rochas and Chanel, where plummy lips and sooty eyes sat against clean, fresh skin.
Camila Cabello Adds Edgy Twist to Preppy Style in Pleated Skirt, Pearl-Embellished Stockings & 6-Inch Heels on ‘The Voice’
Camila Cabello brought preppy style to the latest episode of NBC’s “The Voice,” which aired yesterday. The judge of the singing competition coached contestant Morgan Myles, praising her “magical” performance of Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way.” The former Fifth Harmony member was embellished with beads and pearls. Her delicate ensemble was paired with glossy black platform heels, adding an edge to the outfit. On top, the “Havana” songstress wore a cropped gray sweater with exaggerated balloon sleeves and pearl detailing on the lapel. Cabello paired the cozy knit with a high-waisted pleated skirt featuring a two-toned pattern of half-black half-plaid. Layered...
Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos
Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily
As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
We're Still Dreaming Of The Waist-Cinching Denim Dress Kelly Clarkson Wore On The Red Carpet
Kelly Clarkson owned the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 9th – not just with her on-stage performance with Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce (more on this later) but with her jaw-dropping outfit too!. Kelly Clarkson’s Alexander...
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber keep cozy during their latest outing in Los Angeles
Lovebirds Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are keeping things cozy this festive season!. Just a few days after the Elvis actor took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, he and his girlfriend were seen stepping out together for a rare outing in Los Angeles. Kaia and Austin kept their...
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
“Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in a strong $58 million in North America that suggests it may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron's digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009's first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron's films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend...
Janelle Monae Elevates Dramatic Blazer Dress With 6-Inch Heeled Loafers at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Janelle Monáe pulled up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala pink carpet, donning her whimsical-signature style. As a presenter at the occasion, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer wore a dramatically structured blazer dress with a collared shirt adorned with a black and white bow tie. The dress was complete with three buttons, distinct pockets, white stitching, and sleeve cutouts at the fingertips. Monáe accessorized with asymmetric pearl earrings and a gray and gold top-handle mini-bag. Her vibrant hair was styled into a perfect pin curl, making way for her red lipstick that coordinated with her red manicure. The singer coupled...
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are vacationing in a Caribbean hotspot for celebs
Marc Anthony’s Pa’lla Voy Tour 2022 is over; therefore, he is taking a well-deserved vacation with his girlfriend, model Nadia Ferreira. The couple traveled to the Dominican Republic, specifically to La Romana, known for being a hotspot for celebs on the island. The salsa singer also owns...
Kendall Jenner Gets Busted for By Far Perfume’s Daydream Ad Campaign in Shock Orange Look
By Far debuted the Daydream fragrance collection with an ethereal campaign featuring Kendall Jenner swaying to a melodious Mariah Carey classic. The collection dropped on Sep. 15, following an 6-year run of platonically colorful handbags, sandals, thigh-high boots and more — all of which will either bring you back to the year 2000 or take you into the future. Throughout the campaign, you’ll find Kendall Jenner styled in vivid apparel herself with a palm-sized By Far Daydream fragrance attached to the prong of her bottoms or the satchel of her purse. And as the face of Daydream, Jenner now poses in an electric...
Hypebae
Playboy Debuts Its Very Own Denim Line
Playboy has launched its first official denim collection in women’s and men’s styles. Originally known for its iconic magazine, which stopped printing in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Playboy has strategized to become a larger lifestyle brand by rolling out owned-and-operated collections including its recent lingerie range. The new denim line joins the label’s ongoing growth in consumer products, with designs featuring the iconic bunny logo.
Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles
Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip. The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE...
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Reach the Same Height in His Padded Platform Sneakers in Australia
Nicole Kidman arrived in Sydney this weekend with her husband, country singer Keith Urban. The couple will spend the holidays in Australia with Kidman’s family and her mother, Janelle Kidman. The “Big Little Lies” actress, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Sydney, was photographed in her hometown. Kidman kept things casual with a light blue button-down shirt and layered it with a chic camel-toned blazer. She paired the look with high-waisted khakis which she fastened with a thin belt that matched the warm tones of her jacket. The belt also featured a unique gold-toned buckle. To accessorize, Kidman opted...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
