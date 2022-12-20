Read full article on original website
Carroll County Supervisors To Receive Compensation Board’s FY24 Recommendation At Tuesday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will meet a day late next week due to the county’s scheduled Christmas holiday falling on Monday. The board convenes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the supervisors’ meeting room at the courthouse. Their first item of business is to acknowledge receipt of the Carroll County Compensation Board’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 salary recommendation for elected officials. Their recommendation ranged from up to a 17 percent increase for the Carroll County Sheriff to nine percent for the County Supervisors. The other significant items on the agenda are an update for County Engineer Zac Andersen regarding secondary roads, an FY24 funding request from the Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District, and committee reports. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.
Carroll Businesses Partner To Offer Free Cab Rides During The Holidays
Local businesses are partnering to provide free cab rides around the holidays to reduce drunk driving instances in Carroll County. The Decide to Ride initiative is a joint effort between Tiller’s Cab, Auen Distributing, Journey Senior Services, Carroll Broadcasting, and Doug Gifford of State Farm Insurance. Auen Distributing President Jim Auen explains the origin of the program.
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
Driver Avoids Injury After Train Strikes SUV On Tracks SE Of Carroll
A young driver was lucky to escape injury after her vehicle got stuck on a railroad crossing southeast of Carroll last (Monday) night. Initial indications are the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20,000 block of Olympic Avenue to a report that a Union Pacific Railroad train engine had collided with a vehicle on the tracks. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision, and no serious injuries have been reported. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports are released.
Stuart, Iowa Man Hurt in Motor Vehicle Accident
(Stuart) A man suffered serious injuries in an accident while attending to a disabled vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at around 7:27 p.m. on Tuesday on West Front Street and west of Adair Street in Stuart. The Iowa State Patrol says 44-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart suffered serious injuries in the accident.
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Adel man arrested after cocking gun during dispute with neighbor
An Adel man was arrested Sunday after allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute with his neighbor. Carter Dean Slater, 21, of 618 Court St., Adel, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Court Street, where...
Troubles follow Adel man to De Soto with drunk-driving arrest
A De Soto man who accidentally shot himself in the hand last month in Adel was arrested Monday on suspicion of drunk driving. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 812 Dallas St., De Soto, was charged with second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of...
Norma Henningsen of Denison
Funeral Services for 91-year-old Norma Henningsen of Denison, will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, December 28 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 27. She passed away Friday, December 23 at Gracewell in Denison.
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
Gary “Red” Swenson Obituary
Gary Ray Swenson was born on August 25, 1949 to Elmer and Pauline (Stolz) Swenson in Harlan, Iowa. He attended grade school in the Irwin-Kirkman Elementary Schools and graduated from Irwin-Kirkman High School with the class of 1967. On August 19, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Nancy Rasmussen...
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister
A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
Arkansan allegedly threatens to rape Waukee woman
An Arkansas woman was charged with harassment Tuesday after allegedly threatening to rape a Waukee woman. Trisha Marie Pfluger, 40, of 3 Hartfield Lane, Benton, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 35000 block of Burgundy Circle in Waukee, where the victim...
David Jeff Brown Obituary
David Jeff Brown, 64, of Fontanelle passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Crest Haven Care Center in Creston, Iowa. Graveside Services: Will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Dale Cemetery in Centerville, Iowa. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
