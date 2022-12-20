ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

A Chicago police officer has been found dead inside a home of an apparent suicide.

Officers formed a procession away from the Cook County Medical Examiner's office Tuesday morning.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Police Department criticized for officer suicides in consent decree report

Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appeared to have died by suicide. Her name has not yet been released.

She would be at least the sixth Chicago police officer to die by suicide this year.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [TALK].

BamBam
4d ago

MY God bless her. I'm sorry, but is this from working months without a day off? Mayor Lightfoot and Police Superintendent Brown should be held responsible. I'm sure many of these officers are suffering from PTSD after the work schedule, the protests, looting and rioting. I pray that more CPD officers get the help they need. 🙏

MissBatman
4d ago

This is not okay..they are not okay. These officers need help. RIP to this young lady. prayers being sent to her family and to the entire CPD🙏💙

Pamela Blasi
4d ago

again, it happened,I would imagine having to see all this violence can ruin your phyche..And police needing to be strong must be having a hard time.🕊️and before Christmas.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
