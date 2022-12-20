Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
Norma Henningsen of Denison
Funeral Services for 91-year-old Norma Henningsen of Denison, will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, December 28 at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison with burial in Crawford Heights Memory Gardens in Denison. The Huebner Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements where friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 27. She passed away Friday, December 23 at Gracewell in Denison.
1380kcim.com
Carroll Businesses Partner To Offer Free Cab Rides During The Holidays
Local businesses are partnering to provide free cab rides around the holidays to reduce drunk driving instances in Carroll County. The Decide to Ride initiative is a joint effort between Tiller’s Cab, Auen Distributing, Journey Senior Services, Carroll Broadcasting, and Doug Gifford of State Farm Insurance. Auen Distributing President Jim Auen explains the origin of the program.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa
(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
stormlakeradio.com
Travel Advisories Posted for the Surrounding Area
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the number of roads marked "travel not advised" has been growing as winds blow snow off highways, uncovering the ice beneath, while creating drifts in other areas. Travel isn't advised on highways around Storm Lake including Highway 71, 7, 3, and 110 due...
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors To Receive Compensation Board’s FY24 Recommendation At Tuesday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will meet a day late next week due to the county’s scheduled Christmas holiday falling on Monday. The board convenes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the supervisors’ meeting room at the courthouse. Their first item of business is to acknowledge receipt of the Carroll County Compensation Board’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 salary recommendation for elected officials. Their recommendation ranged from up to a 17 percent increase for the Carroll County Sheriff to nine percent for the County Supervisors. The other significant items on the agenda are an update for County Engineer Zac Andersen regarding secondary roads, an FY24 funding request from the Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District, and committee reports. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
theperrynews.com
Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
