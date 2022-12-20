Read full article on original website
LBank welcomes Nigeria’s push to recognize crypto as investment capital
Nigeria has put forward a significant legislation design that will further facilitate cryptocurrency adoption in the country with over 200 million inhabitants. If the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill passes, the Nigerian securities and exchange commission (SEC) will recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as capital for investment.
Brazil allows investment funds to invest in cryptocurrency, details inside
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds to hold crypto assets. Crypto assets can be included in a fund if they are traded in entities authorized by local or global authorities. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds...
Everything about Hong Kong-based exchange AAX and the red flags around it
Hong Kong police arrested two individuals related to local crypto exchange AAX. The arrest comes more than a month after the exchange suspended withdrawals citing system maintenance. Two executives of the Hong Kong-based crypto exchange AAX were arrested by the local law enforcement in Hong Kong. The arrests were made...
Can Ethereum investors stay put with ETH after this exodus?
ETH reserves moving out of centralized exchanges had not decreased. Investors who accumulated in the last 365 days were still in losses. Chances of short-term revival remained low. Ethereum [ETH] reserves on Centralized Exchanges (CEXes) had massively diminished by a far greater momentum, a CryptoQuant publication revealed. According to the...
WAVES sees increased investor distribution as USDN troubles persist
The continued decline in the value of stablecoin USDN led to a fall in the price of WAVES. With negative sentiment trailing the token, the chances of an upside are limited. Despite recent claims that Neutrino USD [USDN] is not intrinsically linked to Waves [WAVES], the recent troubles of the algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin led to a severe decline in the value of the token.
Amid vanishing Bitcoin whales, these BTC investors seem ready to hold the fort
Retail investors show interest in Bitcoin, whereas whales seemed disinterested. Activity on Bitcoin declines, however, BTC’s market cap dominance grows. According to data provided by Glassnode, it was observed that the number of addresses holding more than 0.01 Bitcoin [BTC] had reached an all-time high. This was indicative of massive interest in Bitcoin coming from retail investors.
Bitcoin Cash offers short sellers an opportunity but does the risk warrant it
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was bearish on the 12-hour timeframe. Combined with technical indicators, a rally seemed unlikely. Volatility is an absolute necessity for traders. Investors might dislike or...
With MATIC stuck in a range, investors have every reason to track whale movements
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polygon [MATIC] has been moving sideways for the past seven days. MATIC could fall to $0.7692 or lower but a breakout above the $0.8154 range would invalidate this...
1INCH flashes signs of a potential big move ahead, thanks to these observations
1INCH finds favor with ETH whales according to WhaleStats. Evaluating the potential for a bounce from the oversold zone. Crypto investors are looking into potential opportunities now that 2022 is almost at its conclusion. 1INCH fits the bill as one of the tokens that are currently showing promise for a bullish recovery.
Is the OpenSea-BAYC connect the latest to rock the NFT market? This data suggests…
New data implies a correlation of BAYC floor prices and OpenSea volume. Despite declining from its peak, major crypto collections (BAYC,MAYC,CryptoPunks) performed well. The BAYC NFT collection continued to retain its top spot in the NFT space despite the volatility faced by the crypto market. The impact of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection was indicated by Delphi Digital’s latest tweet. The tweet also suggested a correlation between BAYC and OpenSea.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
LTC investors waiting to make a move have reasons to hold their ground because…
Litecoin ranked fourth out of the projects that displayed excellent health in 2022. The LTC momentum was decisive based on technical indicators. Despite the unfavorable market conditions in the whole of 2022, Litecoin [LTC] was able to meet up with the Galaxy Score top rankings, LunarCrush disclosed. The Galaxy score is a ranking made up by the social intelligence platform that assesses a project’s overall health and performance.
Ethereum’s validators feel the MEV ‘Boost’, will it help ETH go up the chart?
Ethereum’s validators continue to grow on the network as they adopt MEV boost at a massive scale. Trader addresses holding long positions on Ethereum decline. According to data provided by Delphi Digital, most validators on the Ethereum network adopted the MEV (Miner Extractable Value) boost, after the merge. This MEV boost allows validators to earn more profits while reducing the risk of centralization on the Ethereum network.
As Dogecoin bulls claw their way higher, can they push above $0.078
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure flipped bullish after the move above $0.075. However the higher timeframe trend remained firmly bearish. Dogecoin has been in a downtrend since the...
Binance takes measures to end attacks; BNB’s on-chain position remains in…
Binance clears the air of doubts about its comprehensive well-being. Futures and options traders hang back on trading BNB. On-chain data shows losses for investors amid recovering deposits. After weeks of allegations and counter-accusations, Binance has finally addressed the issues raised as it aims to end the uncertainty and doubt...
Optimism sees a surge in USDT and USDC transactions, decoding ‘why’
Optimism recently saw the volume of USDT and USDC transactions on its network surpass $1 billion. The price and active address, however, show convergence as its TVL continues its growth. Recently, the Optimism network experienced an anomalous uptick in stablecoin transactions. Numerous theories on what might be to blame have...
Will Uniswap continue to dominate DEX space in 2023? This report suggests…
A new report confirms Uniswap’s dominance over other order books and AMMs. Despite the dominance, activity on Uniswap, and the revenue collected on the network have taken a hit. In a recent report by Delphi Digital, it was stated that Uniswap along with Curve outperformed major AMM (Automated Market...
Alameda could borrow unlimited amount of customer funds from FTX
Former Alameda CEO discloses details that led to the collapse of FTX during a plea hearing. Caroline Ellison admitted that Alameda had given billions of dollars in loans to SBF and other FTX executives. The ongoing legal case against Sam Bankman-Fried is spilling more details on the business operations at...
Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?
Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea recorded highest monthly sales volume, here’s why
Ethereum-based NFTs on OpenSea just saw its highest sales volume since May. Monthly sales volume across OpenSea, however, is at its lowest level this year. After suffering a severe decline in interest, Ethereum-minted NFTs on OpenSea clinched the highest monthly sales volume since May, data from Dune Analytics showed. With...
