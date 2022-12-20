Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in HoustonBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
This Houston family is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bondhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
ktbb.com
One dead after shooting at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at Waffle House on East Loop 281 in Longview early Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police say officers responded at approximately 2:08 a.m. and found a man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital, where Kendall Marshall, 27, of Longview was pronounced dead. Officials say the woman was then flown to an out-of-town hospital. Detectives are continuing their investigation. If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at this link.
ktbb.com
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Quitman
QUITMAN — Texas DPS says one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Quitman. According to our news partner KETK, Sgt. Adam Albritton said the Mineola Police Department received a call about a theft which led to a pursuit. Officials said the driver fled going northbound on Highway 37 toward Quitman. According to authorities, the person allegedly fired shots at officers during the pursuit. Albritton says the chase came to an end with officers fatally shooting the person involved near Highway 154 and Highway 37. DPS says the Texas Rangers are investigating.
ktbb.com
City of Tyler adjusts hours for holidays
TYLER — All non-essential Tyler city offices will observe an adjusted schedule for the holidays. City Hall offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. The Tyler Solid Waste office and Recycle Center will be closed on those days as well, with residential garbage and curbside recycling also affected. You may additionally want to make note of adjusted schedules for Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, Tyler Public Library, Tyler Transit, and more. Click here and scroll down to “Updates” for the complete summary.
ktbb.com
City of Longview announces holiday schedule
LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. All city offices will resume regular business hours Tuesday, Dec. 27. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Christmas. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27, but reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended from Monday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Jan. 6. Find more details at this link.
ktbb.com
Overton continues to deal with water issues
OVERTON – The city of Overton has been experiencing a water outage, but progress is being made. The city says pumps and lines at the water wells froze up due to the Arctic blast. Officials said a crew was working to thaw out the lines and assess damages. The city did not immediately have an estimated time for full service to be restored. According to our news partner KETK, several frozen wells have reopened. A boil water notice has been posted for those who have access to water. Click here for details and any updates posted by the city.
Comments / 0