Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Humane Society Holds 10th Annual Silent Night

 5 days ago
The Jacksonville Humane Society is celebrating the 10th year of their annual Silent Night foster program with Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services.

Silent Night is a foster program where community members are invited to either shelter from December 17 through December 24 to select a pet to bring home for the holidays.

After Christmas, from December 26 to December 28, you can bring your Silent Night foster back to the shelter. Afterwards the foster families help the shelter by sharing how the foster pet interacted in the home, share pictures, and give valuable information for future potential adopters.

Of course, if a family happens to creates a special bond with their Silent Night foster, they may make their holiday hound or Christmas kitty an official member of the family and adoption fees will be waived.

For more information visit jaxhumane.org

