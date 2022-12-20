Read full article on original website
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had...
Packers upset the Dolphins on Christmas in Miami. Here's how Twitter reacted to the win and Tua Tagovailoa's interceptions.
The Packers gave their fans an afternoon Christmas present and in the process kept their playoff hopes are alive. The Packers' defense held the Dolphins scoreless in the second half and picked off Tua Tagovailoa on the final three possessions to upset Miami, 26-20, on the road to improve to 7-8. Here's how social...
