One of the two houses available for sale at the celebrity-studded new development Shouson Peak in Hong Kong has come to the market for HK$298 million (US$38.3 million). The house has approximately 3,600 square feet of living space across three floors and is configured with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Throughout, it features luxurious finishes, high ceilings, and large glass windows and doors, according to this week’s listing with Carman Sze-To of List Sotheby’s International Realty.

2 DAYS AGO