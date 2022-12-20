Read full article on original website
mansionglobal.com
A Detached House at Hong Kong’s Shouson Peak Asks HK$298 Million
One of the two houses available for sale at the celebrity-studded new development Shouson Peak in Hong Kong has come to the market for HK$298 million (US$38.3 million). The house has approximately 3,600 square feet of living space across three floors and is configured with four bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Throughout, it features luxurious finishes, high ceilings, and large glass windows and doors, according to this week’s listing with Carman Sze-To of List Sotheby’s International Realty.
Contemporary New Zealand Home Overlooking the Country’s Longest Lake Lists for NZ$4.5 Million
A new, contemporary New Zealand home with water and mountain views has hit the market for NZ$4.5 million ($2.85 million). The nearly 3,000-square-foot residence is located on Queenstown Hill, a small mountain in Otago, a region on the country’s South Island, according to the listing with Jane Hanna and Hadley van Schaik of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty.
London Penthouse With an Inner Courtyard Channels Industrial Chic
Price: £9.25 million (US$10.55 million) Despite its place atop a London high-rise, this duplex penthouse in Canary Wharf, has a hidden “back garden” as well as curved interiors, and bespoke, cast concrete features. The unit is located in One Park Drive, a residential tower in the Wood...
