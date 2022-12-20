ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
What's at stake in Eagles-Cowboys Christmas Eve game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The Eagles (13-1) and Cowboys (10-4) face off on Saturday, with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew starting for the Birds. The stakes are high for these divisional rivals, with postseason positioning on the line.The Eagles are the away team, visiting the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. It's a high-stakes games for the Birds: if they win the game, they clinch the NFC East and the overall top seed in the NFC, therefore earning a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs.Starting quarterback and MVP contender Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder during last week's win over the Chicago...
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay’s defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by six points with a chance to take the lead in the final two minutes, but Tagovailoa threw his third interception in three possessions to end Miami’s comeback bid. He threw a pick with about six minutes left that set up a Packers field goal to make it a six-point game.
Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas.Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday for the Eagles, who can wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory.Philadelphia also can win the NFC East by beating the defending division champs. Dallas will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who injured his neck in last week's loss...
NFC Week 16 Recap: Cowboys Win, Everyone Else Falls

The Dallas Cowboys emerged as the only victors in the NFC East's Week 16 slate of games, spoiling the Philadelphia Eagles chance to clinch home-field advantage. Meanwhile, Washington's postseason chances took a hit thanks to their loss against the 49ers, while the Giants lost a heartbreaker. Here are your recaps.
