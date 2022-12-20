Read full article on original website
Winter storm update: Rescues reported as blizzard conditions bury highways in parts of Minnesota
A view of downtown as the sun sets on Friday in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen for MPR News. December 23, 2022 - Updated: 6:15 p.m. from MPR News. Highways across a large swath of south-central and southwest Minnesota remained closed Friday as winds strengthened and sent freshly fallen snow airborne — leading to whiteout conditions.
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting 5 Minnesotans
Charlie Steidl in Edina, Minn. snowblowing on Thursday. Courtesy of Leah R Anderson Steidl. As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck...
Snow Expected Sunday Afternoon, Evening
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will make its way across Minnesota on Christmas Day and into the evening. Light to moderate snow will move into western and southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow should end by early Monday morning. Greatest accumulations are expected in southwest Minnesota...
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
I-90 in southern Minnesota to close again at 2 p.m.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - I-90 from the South Dakota border to Albert Lea will close to traffic again at 2 p.m. due to blizzard conditions, blowing & drifting snow, with zero visibility. Most other state highways in SC and SW MN remain closed or are under a no travel advisory.
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MnDOT lifts no travel advisory on Minnesota roadways
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory on all state and federal highways in Big Stone, Grant, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Wilkin counties in west central Minnesota. Visibility has improved in these areas; however, there is still blowing and drifting snow, and roads are partially snow and ice covered. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive according to conditions.
Minnesota weather: 'Life-threatening' conditions, emergency declared
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Blizzard-like conditions continue Friday, which could make travel difficult or impossible across much of southern Minnesota and beyond. Friday: It'll be bright and frigid, with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This will lead to severe blowing snow across the region. A high of 2 below and windchill around 25 below.
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
20 Things From Minnesota That Would Send Californians Into a Coma
There is a new trend on TikTok where people talk about things from the area they live that would be so foreign to Californians that it would send them into a coma. I wanted to get in on the fun and do a Minnesota version, so here are some things from Minnesota that would send Californians into a coma.
Girl still missing from Willmar, Minnesota
WILLMAR, Minn – Police are asking the public's help in finding 17-year-old Chloe Lynn Garcia.Garcia has been missing since Nov. 9 when she disappeared from Willmar, Minnesota.The 17-year-old has ties in the Willmar area, along with Jamestown, North Dakota. She also has ties in Nebraska and Texas.Garcia was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information regarding Garcia's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Willmar police at 320-235-2244.
Winter storm brings snow, blizzard conditions to Minnesota through Saturday
An ill-timed snowstorm that will unleash blizzard conditions moved into Minnesota on Wednesday morning, and its effects will be felt through the first part of the holiday weekend. Snow started falling across southwestern Minnesota before sunrise and arrived in the Twin Cities by mid-morning, triggering snow emergencies and school closures...
Officials say roads and highways are still slippery and dangerous, and they mean it
The snow and ice are still clinging to roadways in the bitter cold in Minnesota, and with the wind blowing visibility is almost zero in some areas with several roads closed
Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
Schmitt: Weather Making Ice Fishing Tough in Central MN
The combination of heavy wet snow on the ice last week and extreme cold weather this week is making ice conditions and ice fishing mobility tough. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. Schmitt indicates the heavy snow in Central Minnesota last week is just sitting on the ice and isn't going anywhere. He says the cold weather has crusted it over making it difficult for ice anglers to get around lakes. Schmitt feels the "fun factor" just isn't there right now because of the cold, wind and crusted snow making it hard to get around.
Minnesota’s Road’s Rank Second In Country
(KWNO)- With Holiday travel and unique road conditions within that travel this year, ConsumerAffairs decided to research which state roads are the best and worst based on the condition of the roads. According to ConsumerAffairs research, Minnesota came in at 2nd best road conditions in the entire country, while Wisconsin...
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
