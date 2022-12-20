ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffeyville, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fortscott.biz

Ascension Via Christi Shows Off New Christmas Arrivals

Volunteers at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg handmade Christmas outfits for the newest arrivals on the Labor and Delivery Unit. One of the unit’s nurses, Rachel Johnson, photographed the bundles of joy as a gift to parents.
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

A Boil Order For Caney Begins on Christmas

A boil order has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for the City of Caney. According to the KDHE, customers should boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. You should also dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
CANEY, KS
KOKI FOX 23

FOX23 Investigates an unexpected thief in a Sperry neighborhood

SPERRY, Okla. — There is a thief in a Sperry neighborhood, and people who live there were stumped about who was stealing their stuff. FOX23′s Janna Clark went to Sperry. Upon arrival, Janna and the neighbors got a surprise. Their neighborhood villain was not who they expected. Residents called the area a quiet refuge.
SPERRY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Negative temperatures freezing pipes in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Winter weather in the four states is freezing residents' pipes. Paul Keys, a local plumber in Pittsburg says, they've already gotten a few calls about the issue. Keys says, when air temperatures are negative 20 with a 25- mile an hour wind, pipes are freezing. He says...
PITTSBURG, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Heating Center Open at Old Jane Phillips Medical Center

Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Federal Court indictments

TULSA, Okla. – Three northeast Oklahoma men were indicted in federal court on Friday. Giles, 23, of Afton is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country, abusive sexual contact with a minor in Indian Country, coercion and enticement of a minor. Giles is accused of sex...
AFTON, OK
kggfradio.com

Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information

The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland Police Chief resigns

FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. resigned his post earlier this month. Williams cited “personal reasons” in his resignation email. “First and foremost, I would like to thank each and every one of you for the opportunity to have served as the chief of police in the community we all love and call home. I will forever cherish the memories and friends I have made here. Unfortunately, I regret to inform you due to personal reasons I have to resign as the Chief Of Police in Fairland Oklahoma effective immediately. I will always love this community and look forward to the potential it has.”
FAIRLAND, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Pittsburg Snak-Atak robbery ends with 2 arrests

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two were arrested early Friday morning in Pittsburg after a robbery at a convenience store. Around 4:40 AM, officers with Pittsburg Police said they witnessed a man running down an alley near the Snak-Atak at 1101 E 4th St. while on patrol. They observed the man heading towards a waiting vehicle just as a robbery call was received.
PITTSBURG, KS
kggfradio.com

Tip Leads to Burglary Arrest

A Chanute man was charged with burglary after officers responded to a report of someone trespassing. Earlier this week officers with the Chanute Police Department were called to the 1500 block of S. Edith Ave. for someone who appeared to have been trespassing. After an investigation and speaking with those involved, 22-year-old Ian Faller was subsequently arrested for aggravated burglary, theft, and criminal trespass. The arrest report was forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s Office for review.
CHANUTE, KS
kggfradio.com

Special Labette County Commissioner Meeting Called

A special session has been called for the Labette County Commission. Chair of the Labette County Board of Commissioners, Lonnie Addis has called for a special session on Friday, December 30th at 8 in the commission room in the Oswego Courthouse. The board plans to approve abatements, accounts payable, payroll...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police Department Internal Investigation Follow-Up to Statement Released December 6, 2022

The City of Bartlesville on Thursday released the following statement:. "On Nov. 8, 2022, Bartlesville Police Department officials were made aware of allegations that a Bartlesville police officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. In response to these allegations, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation into the officer’s conduct was launched by BPD Internal Affairs. BPD officials also requested that a criminal investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KSN News

Preliminary hearing set for fatal Oklahoma love triangle shooting

MIAMI, Okla. — A preliminary hearing is set for Monday morning in Ottawa County for a woman accused of participating in the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly romantically linked to her husband. Charlana Nichelle Kelly, 53, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court on a complaint of accessory to murder after the […]
MIAMI, OK

