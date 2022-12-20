Read full article on original website
Former western Kentucky county leader joining TVA board of directors
A former western Kentucky county official is joining the Tennessee Valley Authority’s board of directors after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week, according to a release from U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Former Lyon County judge-executive Wade White will be the sole resident of the Bluegrass State on...
"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
Nationwide Manhunt That Ended in Evansville, Indiana Now a Movie
Casey Cole White and Vicky Sue White led law enforcement agencies on a nationwide manhunt earlier this year that ended here in Evansville. Now, that story has been made into a movie. We all remember hearing about Casey White, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and Vicky White, a...
New highway signs mark ‘Future I-569 Corridor’ unveiled in W. Ky.
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Wednesday. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) earlier this month approved the placement of signs on a 38.4-mile-long section of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.
Hopkins County Jail surprises inmates with Christmas gifts
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With Christmas here, the Hopkins County Jail is enjoying the gift of giving. The jail put together thoughtful presents for their inmates this holiday season. “Being away from family and friends during Christmas is one of the hardest times for those incarcerated,” the jail posted on social media. “In an […]
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm
A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
What is a Local Declaration of Emergency, and what is it not?
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency released some information in regard to what counts as a Local Declaration of Emergency. Officials say the County Judge/Executive has the power to issue a Declaration of Local State of Emergency. EMA officials explain this only allows the county and cities to recuperate unbudgeted […]
Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History
If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
Daviess Co. shelter forced to start euthanizing dogs, asks for help
Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.
Elevation of U.S. 60 Near Stanley
Commissioner George Wathen and State Representative Suzanne Miles reflect on the reconstruction of U.S. 60 near Stanley. The roadbed was raised in the area of Wimsatt Road to ease flooding from Katie Meadow Slough.
Hopkins County school board member passes away
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With “great sadness”, Hopkins County Schools announced the passing of Board of Education member Bobby Fox. The announcement was made publicly on December 24. “His great love for the children of this community was evident throughout his years of service as a teacher, coach, and board member,” a spokesperson with […]
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center. A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River …. A look...
Pickleball concerns addressed by Evansville officials
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new pickleball court is planned to be built next to the tennis courts at Wesselman Park, but not everyone has been too keen on the idea. Despite it not being on Wednesday’s agenda, several people still showed up to the Parks Board meeting in protest of the potential plan. Some […]
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
KY Woman Has Drawn Over 1M Followers with Her Real Life Southern Charm
The social media video platform, TikTok, can be overwhelming when you get started. Many people who post on the platform have aspirations of becoming an influencer with a ton of followers. But, that's hard to do. Many factors go into finding success on TikTok. You have to post consistently (even...
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
US60 E re-opens after crash in Daviess County
Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel …. Multi-hazard Winter storm arrives as holiday travel begins. Owensboro Police give back with ‘Operation Santa’. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Evansville Region awards $11.5 million in READI funds. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of …. Gov....
Familiar face fills Evansville City Council’s empty seat
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville City Council seat left behind by Justin Elpers will soon be filled. The Vanderburgh County GOP announced Tuesday afternoon that Angela Koehler Lindsey will be taking the position as Elpers moves to the Vanderburgh County Commission. Lindsey, a familiar face for many, previously served as a member on the […]
