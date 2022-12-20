ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

newsnationnow.com

New Hampshire politicians show opponents can be civil

(NewsNation) — In Rochester, New Hampshire, a race for a seat in the State House of Representatives is headed for a runoff after the candidates finished in a tie. But you won’t see them mudslinging. Candidates Chuck Grassie and David Walker are maintaining a friendly relationship in the...
ROCHESTER, NH
newsnationnow.com

Former defense secretary wants Trump prosecution

(NewsNation) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol released its final report this week, and the panel said it feared former President Donald Trump would issue an “illegal order and use the military for political purposes.”. Former Defense Secretary Bill Cohen...

