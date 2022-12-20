Read full article on original website
Related
How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that he would be running for re-election in 2024. He is facing competition from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who won re-election in a landslide race,...
Biden, first lady thank service members in Christmas calls
President Biden is celebrating a quiet Christmas with his family at the White House and has spoken with American service members stationed around the world.
newsnationnow.com
New Hampshire politicians show opponents can be civil
(NewsNation) — In Rochester, New Hampshire, a race for a seat in the State House of Representatives is headed for a runoff after the candidates finished in a tie. But you won’t see them mudslinging. Candidates Chuck Grassie and David Walker are maintaining a friendly relationship in the...
newsnationnow.com
Former defense secretary wants Trump prosecution
(NewsNation) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol released its final report this week, and the panel said it feared former President Donald Trump would issue an “illegal order and use the military for political purposes.”. Former Defense Secretary Bill Cohen...
Comments / 1