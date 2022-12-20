Read full article on original website
Live updates: 5 dead in storm, 50-car pileup in Ohio
(NewsNation) — Thousands of flights are canceled and more than a million are without power or heat as one of the most treacherous holiday season storms the U.S. has seen in decades brings temperatures plummeting across much of the nation. Get the latest updates on the storm’s developments below:
‘Stay home’: Storm creating dangerous driving conditions
(NewsNation) — Michigan State Patrol’s 6th District Lt. Michelle Robinson warns of severe temperatures, saying snow isn’t the issue. “It’s very difficult for road crews to be able to put salt down because the temperatures are so low that the salt isn’t working,” Robinson said.
More than 2,300 flights canceled across US on Christmas day amid brutal winter storm
Travelers around the country were frustrated on Christmas as more than 2,300 flights were canceled and another 6,000 were delayed amid a winter storm.
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls
A brutal winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 31. Thirty-one weather-related deaths have been confirmed across nine states, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least 12 in New York state, where officials warned the number would likely rise.
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 34
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
Power grids face test during bitter cold
(NewsNation) — Dangerously cold temperatures are raising real concerns about whether or not power grids can withstand the demand for heat. Especially concerned are residents in Texas, especially after February 2021, when the state’s power grid failed, leaving people leaving people in the dark for days. More than 200 people died, and AccuWeather estimates Texas lost $130 billion in economic damages as a result of the storm that led to widespread blackouts.
