See If You Agree With My Winning Picks For The Major Categories Of The 2023 Golden Globes
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
Dragon Age: Absolution sets up the future of the franchise in the least obvious way
If you ask BioWare’s John Epler about Dragon Age: Absolution, he singles out one aspect of the Netflix animated spinoff as building toward the long-awaited fourth Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. And it’s not the stinger of the final episode, when an old foe thought dead made an unexpected comeback.
Is The Muppet Christmas Carol better with or without its controversially deleted song?
In 2022, Christmas came a little early for fans of The Muppet Christmas Carol — at least, the ones who subscribe to Disney Plus. Not only did the streaming service add a 4K restoration of Brian Henson’s 1992 holiday movie, but the release came with an extra option for deep-cut fans: a version of the film that restores the song “When Love Is Gone.”
Glass Onion’s Among Us gag was also full of famous murder-mystery cameos
Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, follows the further adventures of super-sleuth Benoit Blanc. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hits and Blanc isn’t getting invited to the country estates of the rich and powerful, it turns out he doesn’t have much use for his detecting talents. So instead of real-life murder-solving, he apparently did what all of us did in 2020: play Among Us.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Top Gun: Maverick, and every other new movie you can stream from home this weekend
Christmastime is here, Polygon readers, and Netflix got you a new Knives Out movie. Daniel Craig returns with a new ensemble cast in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, one of quite a few new movies landing on streaming services and VOD this week. It’s joined by the Matilda musical on Netflix, while Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Plus) and Strange World (Disney Plus) look to make splashes on competing platforms.
