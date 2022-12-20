Glass Onion, the sequel to Knives Out, follows the further adventures of super-sleuth Benoit Blanc. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hits and Blanc isn’t getting invited to the country estates of the rich and powerful, it turns out he doesn’t have much use for his detecting talents. So instead of real-life murder-solving, he apparently did what all of us did in 2020: play Among Us.

2 DAYS AGO