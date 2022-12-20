Read full article on original website
KLTV
Lufkin restaurant continues 15-year tradition of serving community on Christmas Eve
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For 15 years, Destin Sabani, owner of the Manhattan Fine Dining Restaurant in Lufkin, has prepared 500 plates of spaghetti for the community on Christmas Eve to help people during the holidays. “Everybody should be happy and enjoy the season,” Sabani said. The community takes...
LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
Is Michaels Arts And Crafts Store Coming To Lufkin, Texas?
When I would go to Kingwood and visit my aunt, she would always say she was going to Michaels. That was kind of strange because my cousin, Micheal, didn't have his own home and lived with her because he was 12. In reality she was going to a Michaels Arts...
New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park
The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
2 injured after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
kjas.com
Man burned in Christmas Eve house fire
A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
KLTV
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
KLTV
Multiple power outages affecting thousands of East Texans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Outages reported by multiple power companies show that thousands of East Texans are already dealing with lost power. Upshur County Rural Electric Co-op’s map shows that more than 1,300 customers in the Souls Chapel area and 1,178 in the Hallsville area are without power. SWEPCO,...
Surge in Deadly Virus Causes Closure of Lufkin Animal Shelter
The City of Lufkin Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter located at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin (near Morris Frank Park) is temporarily closed until further notice. Officials at the shelter are trying their best to keep the dog population there protected from cases of Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). There has been a significant rise in Lufkin, Angelina County, and through Deep East Texas of this often fatal disease.
Optimum outage causing issues for Austin Bank systems, offices remain open
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A major Optimum outage is affecting Austin Bank systems including phones, internet, email, online banking and more, according to a post from the bank. Austin Bank posted to social media stating that until access is restored, people may experience issues when trying to use an Austin Bank debit card. Optimum took […]
KLTV
Vehicle collision causes power outage, thousands affected
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Power companies have been working tirelessly during the severe cold front to restore power for East Texas residents, but continue to face weather-related outages all over the region. Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported 1,400 outages as of 3 a.m. this morning. SWEPCO is reporting over...
KLTV
Ways East Texans can prep for arctic cold front arriving Thursday evening
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The people of East Texas are preparing to see some cold temperatures roll through the area Thursday night that will continue through the holiday weekend. Many stores are seeing an increase in customers purchasing items to protect their homes from this freeze. David Abney, owner of...
Official: 1 dead, 2 injured in mobile house fire in Bullard
BULLARD, Texas — One man died and two other people were injured after a mobile home fire in the Bullard area Thursday night. Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said a 23-year-old man in a wheelchair died in the fire at a home on County Road 3523. A 28-year-old man was injured and taken to a local hospital.
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Angelina County Drug Free All Stars Take Part in ‘Sticker Shock’
The Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars of The Coalition, Inc. recently completed a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and Brookshire Brothers. Every year during the holiday season, the number of alcohol-related car accidents and fatalities rises significantly. In Texas, there is an estimated...
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
The Last 13 Sears Hometown Stores In Texas To Close
After learning that the Sears Hometown Store in Nacogdoches was closing down, I was interested to find out how many of these stores were left around the state of Texas. The stores have little in common with the Sears stores of old that sold everything from clothes to guns via mail order to rural communities around the state. According to The Wall Street Journal, these were spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
Juvenile in critical condition after shooting in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile is in critical condition after police say they were shot overnight in Lufkin Friday. The child was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning, Lufkin police said. Officers were called to a local emergency room regarding a report of a...
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
The Lufkin Police Department has issued a statement regarding the tragic two-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lufkin PD has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety perform a reconstruction of the crash that led to the deaths of...
