Mississippi State

SteelDragon
5d ago

The notion and audacity of them to think that having ID is a racist. Everyone is required to have ID of some sort, be it driving, enter the club, buying alcohol, or even fill in various of forms. Not only that, the audacity of them think that black people are unable to get ID themselves and that they need white people’s help to get one. How dare they? How dare they act superior and racist toward others? Everyone are much capable and able to get ID themselves. Just ask them and they’ll tell you that they don’t have any problem getting one.

Jerry Hill
5d ago

we the people of north Carolina want voter ID!!!! it helps stop cheating and that's what old Roy is afraid of. they know if they can't cheat they can't win.

Anthony Murray
5d ago

I think all races are smart enough to get an ID. of course the vast majority already do anyway. non secure election takes away my rights.

