Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
WSAW
Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
chelseaupdate.com
Tips for Winter Bird Feeding
(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
WWMTCw
Health officials urge Michiganders to protect themselves against frostbite, hypothermia
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As temperatures drop into the single digits for much of West Michigan, health experts are urging Michiganders to keep frostbite and hypothermia at the front of their minds. Hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature, is a dangerous condition that can happen when someone is exposed to...
Whitmer OK’s massive overhaul to Michigan’s recycling policies
Long-awaited changes to Michigan’s recycling policies are coming after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed into law an eight-bill package which would overhaul the state’s solid waste laws to promote recycling. The legislation – spanning from House Bill 4454 through 4461 – would modernize waste management in Michigan...
mibiz.com
Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023
Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Child support changes mean families receiving cash assistance may see higher payments
LANSING, Mich. – Some Michigan parents who receive cash assistance will see increases in child support paid to them under a policy change enabled by the state’s fiscal year 2023 budget. The budget allows low-income families that are receiving both cash assistance and child support to receive an...
New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court
It has now been more than three months since any new documents have been filed in Nessel v. Enbridge, the 2019 lawsuit that is seen by many as the state’s last hope to shut down the nearly 70-year-old oil pipeline that lies beneath the Mackinac Straits after other suits have failed. That may soon change, […] The post New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
Eligible Michigan families to receive at least $95 more in food assistance
To continue to help with the high cost of groceries, all Michigan families eligible for food assistance again can expect extra help this month ahead of the holidays. Michigan families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Journal News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors
The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November
Michigan’s cannabis prices have hit an all-time low
That’s good news for stoners, but not so good for small businesses
boreal.org
Statewide survey finds MN students in mental health 'crisis'
The survey, which is conducted every three years, was administered to more than 135,000 students in various Minnesota schools over the first six months of 2022. Some 70 percent of Minnesota districts participated. December 23, 2022 from MPR News. Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental...
WNDU
Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive additional payment for holiday season
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help cover the cost of their groceries. The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to...
WNEM
Health experts share snow shoveling safety tips
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm has many people heading out to shovel or snow blow their driveway or nearby sidewalk and while it may seem like a routine task, medical professionals say it could be dangerous for those with underlying health issues. Kathleen Cowling is an emergency medicine...
WNEM
Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive extra $95 in December
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in December to help cover groceries. The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This extra food assistance will help Michiganders feed...
Comments / 6