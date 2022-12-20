ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 6

Related
95.3 MNC

Michigan seniors call for more government action to lower drug costs

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSAW

Aspirus settling federal retirement plan lawsuit at $1.5 million

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus employees received letters this week as Aspirus works to settle a 2021 class action lawsuit at $1.5 million. Kimberly Traczyk, a psychiatric physician assistant filed the lawsuit in Michigan in April 2021 alleging that Aspirus violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The suit claims Aspirus breached its fiduciary duties to its retirement plan and its participants by having the plan incur higher administrative fees and investment expenses than reasonable and necessary.
WAUSAU, WI
chelseaupdate.com

Tips for Winter Bird Feeding

(Chelsea Update would like to thank the Michigan DNR for the information in this story.) Winter brings a burst of activity to Michigan’s backyard bird feeders, with colorful visits from blue jays, northern cardinals and black-capped chickadees – just to name a few. Bird feeders can help attract...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023

Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Advance

New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court

It has now been more than three months since any new documents have been filed in Nessel v. Enbridge, the 2019 lawsuit that is seen by many as the state’s last hope to shut down the nearly 70-year-old oil pipeline that lies beneath the Mackinac Straits after other suits have failed. That may soon change, […] The post New: Nessel says she’ll appeal Line 5 shutdown case in bid to move it back to state court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Eligible Michigan families to receive at least $95 more in food assistance

To continue to help with the high cost of groceries, all Michigan families eligible for food assistance again can expect extra help this month ahead of the holidays. Michigan families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
boreal.org

Statewide survey finds MN students in mental health 'crisis'

The survey, which is conducted every three years, was administered to more than 135,000 students in various Minnesota schools over the first six months of 2022. Some 70 percent of Minnesota districts participated. December 23, 2022 from MPR News. Nearly a third of Minnesota students are struggling with long-term mental...
MINNESOTA STATE
WNEM

Health experts share snow shoveling safety tips

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The winter storm has many people heading out to shovel or snow blow their driveway or nearby sidewalk and while it may seem like a routine task, medical professionals say it could be dangerous for those with underlying health issues. Kathleen Cowling is an emergency medicine...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive extra $95 in December

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional $95 payment in December to help cover groceries. The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This extra food assistance will help Michiganders feed...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy