Going Home For The Holidays? Watch These Movies With Your Parents

Christmas is almost here and if you are heading home for the holidays, you might be preparing for how to keep from starting World War III while spending time with your parents.

Thankfully, we're here to help, at least a little bit. You may not be able to hold off fighting forever but you can at least buy some quality bonding time by watching these classic mom and dad-approved films.

Now, before we dive into the list, it should go without saying that no two parents are the same and both moms and dads are complex, nuanced human beings who have their own distinct tastes. So if your parents hate every movie on this list, my apologies. Just having some fun!

With that in mind, here are a few mom and dad films to help you survive the holidays. These movies tend to avoid controversy or anything too explicit or objectionable; instead, these are good old-fashioned classics that both you and your mom or dad can enjoy watching together without being forced to have any awkward conversations. Enjoy!

Mom Movies

9 to 5 (1980)

Julie (Lily Tomlin), Violet (Jane Fonda), and Doralee (Dolly Parton) are three wildly different women with one very major thing in common: their boss, Franklin (Dabney Coleman), a belligerent misogynist who makes all of their lives a living hell. When they mistakenly believe they accidentally poisoned him, they end up kidnapping him and then running the office in his stead under the pretense that he is working from home. Nearly every "work sucks" movie owes a debt to this classic comedy that also inspired Parton's absolutely phenomenal song of the same name . Watch it on HBO Max . 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

A League of Their Own (1992)

Baseball movies are typically firmly in dad territory but there is one very notable exception and, perhaps controversially, I think it outshines most other films about America's Pastime. It's thrilling to watch Dottie (Geena Davis) and her younger sister Kit (Lori Petty) navigate their growing rivalry as they simultaneously become the faces of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. And while there's no crying in baseball, nobody will judge you or your mom if you are crying by the time the end credits roll. Watch it on Paramount Plus . Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Little Women (2019)

Through the years, the March sisters experience all of the highs and lows that life has to offer but the one constant they have is each other. No matter how far they are from one another or how long it's been since they've last spoken, Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Meg (Emma Watson), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Florence Pugh) share the bond of sisterhood that never breaks. It's the type of loyalty and companionship that you learn to appreciate more over time, making it a perfect movie for any and all moms. Plus, Laura Dern is the March matriarch, which automatically makes it a Mom Hall of Fame Film. Watch it on FlixFling . Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mamma Mia! (2008)

This is an ABBA jukebox musical set in Greece starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Christine Baranski. Do I really need to say anything else? I mean, this movie is for everyone but it's impossible to deny that its key ingredients are exactly the type of thing moms absolutely adore. Some have tried to argue that the sequel is actually superior but to that I say, Which of the movies has Meryl Streep singing "The Winner Takes It All"? I rest my case. Watch it on Hulu . Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Moonstruck (1987)

Believe it or not, Nicolas Cage briefly held the title of hottest person alive and that was entirely during Moonstruck , as he conjures a strange but undeniable animal magnetism from the moment he appears onscreen. The chemistry between Cher and Cage is simply outrageous and while Moonstruck often gets forgotten when discussing all-time rom-coms, it deserves to be recognized as an all-time classic. Is it a little crazy? Sure, but you know what else is a little crazy? Romance, baby! And nobody appreciates a true, deep romance like a mom. Watch it on Paramount Plus . MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Roman Holiday (1953)

Audrey Hepburn is rightfully recognized as a sacred figure in the world of Mom Moviedom and she is perhaps at her most charming here as a princess who decides to sneak away from her royal duties while visiting Rome and have some normal fun. Along the way, she crosses paths with Joe (Gregory Peck), an American expatriate reporter who helps her experience the joy of simple spontaneity. This European rom-com with two of the most beloved movie stars of all time is, simply put, an indisputable classic. Watch it on Prime Video via ScreenPix. Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Sense & Sensibility (1995)

Period pieces are one of the essential genres of mom movies and Jane Austen is one of the most respected and hallowed figures of this genre. You can't really go wrong with any of her film adaptations but Sense & Sensibility is sneakily among the best, as the entire movie is treated with meticulous care that will briefly make you feel like you've entered a time machine that has transported you back in time. Watch it on Paramount Plus . Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Titanic (1997)

The cynical and cold-hearted will dismiss this movie as corny but the discerning and open-minded viewer knows better. Titanic is an epic romance on a level that has only been reached a handful of times in cinematic history, as Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) get to share a love that is so intense that it follows them both into the next life. What more could you really ask for? Bonus points for the impeccable wardrobe and set design, which can only be found in a period piece. Rent it on Prime Video . 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

The entire foundation of the modern rom-com starts here and despite countless movies trying to rip it off, nothing has been able to perfect the form quite like When Harry Met Sally.. . The dialogue? Masterful. The chemistry? As romantic as it is romantic. And scene after scene is so iconic that it's impossible to look away once the movie starts. While a movie this beloved almost transcends genre and categorization, moms deserve credit for championing it with a passion that has helped it become a part of the modern film cannon. Watch it on HBO Max . Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Dad Movies

1917 (2019)

It's no secret that dads love war movies. But while most people would recommend going with a WWII film like Saving Private Ryan , you could shake things up by doing a cinematic dive into the prequel World War. 1917 's simple story of two British soldiers sent on a mission to stop an attack allows Sam Mendes to deliver some awe-inspiring action sequences that never feel like they are glorifying war or downplaying the hellscape WWI was for everybody involved. And there's also a murderer's row of acclaimed British actors popping up briefly and dads absolutely love quality ensembles. Rent it on Prime Video . Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

All the President's Men (1976)

Journalism movies are another staple of dad cinema and this is the best of the best, as it is genuinely thrilling to get to witness two determined reporters uncover the Watergate scandal with little more than their own determination and hard work. All the President's Men avoids the lazy cliches of lesser journalism movies and trusts its audience's intelligence, which dads always appreciate. You and your old man can bond over the dismal state of modern media and admiration of Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman, two beloved dad movie icons. Watch it on HBO Max . Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Casino Royale (2006)

Including a spy flick was a no-brainer and there is no cinematic spy more legendary than 007. Which Bond your dad is loyal to is a matter of preference but even if he prefers Connery or Brosnan to Daniel Craig, it's impossible to deny that Casino Royale brings a gritty realness to the Bond franchise that was sorely missing before. Craig's Bond does not feel invincible in the way that the others do, which makes him constantly facing death that much more impressive. Watch it on Netflix . Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ghostbusters (1984)

Some choices don't really need to be explained, do they? It's Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson battling ghosts! And if that wasn't enough, Rick Moranis and Sigourney Weaver are in there as well. Oh, it also happens to be one of the funniest movies ever made, with endlessly quotable lines, a foundation of dad comedy. Comedy is typically subjective but that is not the case of dads and Ghostbusters . They all love it. Don't overthink it, just put on Ghostbusters and enjoy. Watch it on Fubo . Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

High Noon (1952)

"Whatever happened to Gary Cooper?" It's the question you may be asking yourself by the time you finish this classic Western about a man who is willing to put his life on the line to fight injustice, even as everyone else around him finds excuses to back down. Marshall Will Kane (Cooper) is the type of hero that dads go absolutely bonkers for: duty-bound, unflinching in the face of adversity, and uncomplicated in his sense of right and wrong. It's an archetype you rarely see in movies these days, which will make your dad appreciate it all the more. Watch it on Prime Video via Starz. United Arts / Courtesy Everett Collection

Inside Man (2006)

There is perhaps no actor that dads love more than Denzel Washington, as he commands authority while also displaying a subtle sensitivity that is perfectly aligned with fatherhood. And among dads' favorite genres is bank robbery movies, for obvious reasons. So a bank robbery movie starring Denzel? It's a ca n't-miss for fathers and it doesn't hurt that it's one of the best bank heist movies made this century, featuring great but understated performances from the whole cast and a few fun twists that keep you guessing. Rent it on Prime Video . Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Martian (2015)

Dads tend to view themselves as a resourceful bunch, so naturally, they are drawn to movies where the protagonist has to survive in dire circumstances with nothing but willpower and ingenuity. And that is exactly why The Martian has become an underrated hit among dads since its release, as Dr. Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is stranded on Mars for nearly two years but manages to never give in to his despair and overcomes the many obstacles he faces. Damon officially transitioned from boyishly charming to dad icon with his understated performance and he unquestionably would have won an Oscar if they were given out by the fathers of the world. Rent it on Prime Video . 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Dad films, at their core, choose substance of style. Steak over sizzle. I'd offer a third idiom but that would be far too flashy and presumptuous of me. And Master & Commander is the epitome of that grounded approach to movie magic, as you might expect this to be from the same cloth as one of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. But instead, the movie takes its time and prefers to give viewers a more realistic look into the sea-faring men of the past. And the end result is a masterpiece that holds up far better than most blockbusters, which dads will always tell you rely far too much on spectacle instead of good story-telling. Watch it on HBO Max . 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)