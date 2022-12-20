Read full article on original website
Colorado man kills wife, self in horrific act of domestic violence at Kingdom HallEdy ZooThornton, CO
Opinion: Are you happy for just the roof over your head this holiday?David HeitzDenver, CO
BREAKING: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'RemiThornton, CO
HGTV Dream Home Giveaway, with grand prize valued at $2.7 million, now open for entriesInna DMorrison, CO
Furry, Four-Legged Volunteers Help Airport Travelers Manage StressColorado JillDenver, CO
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
Jets made real progress despite sting of likely missing playoffs
The Jets didn’t play a game over the weekend, and that’s probably a good thing considering their current state. While their players and coaches hopefully enjoyed a holiday respite at home with family and/or friends, the Patriots (of all teams) were doing the Jets a solid on Saturday by keeping the Jets’ scant playoff hopes aflicker with their loss to the Bengals. But, as Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday, the morning after Thursday night’s dismal 19-3 home loss to the Jaguars, “It’s not about the playoffs right now.’’ That statement, while eye-opening at first listen, meant a few things. Firstly, it...
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
One of the remaining regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled.
NFL flexes Steelers-Ravens matchup to Sunday Night Football
The NFL has flexed next week's Steelers-Ravens matchup to Sunday Night Football, the first time since 2018 the two AFC North rivals will face each other in prime time.
NFL Flexes Steelers-Ravens, Rams-Chargers Week 17 Games
The league announced a pair of schedule changes ahead of next week.
Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation
After falling to the Houston Texans on Saturday afternoon in their fifth-consecutive loss, the Tennessee Titans are now in a very strange situation late in the season. In terms of clinching a spot in the upcoming NFL playoffs, it does not matter if the Titans win or lose this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Read more... The post Mike Vrabel reacts to very strange situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rowntree: There are growing pains, but Pickett’s poise encouraging
The Steelers’ offense and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett were having one of their more disappointing performances of the season. But, when the Steelers needed it most, Pickett came through.
New Washington Commanders owner will reportedly need $1 billion to build stadium
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is making progress towards selling the franchise with a record-setting sale that will have lasting
Pelicans' Zion Williamson clears protocol, on track to play Monday
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol and is on track to play Monday night against the Pacers.
St. Michael-Albertville senior Tessa Johnson commits to dream team
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. -- When the women's final four came to Minnesota this spring, there was one fan watching the semifinal between South Carolina and Louisville with a heightened interest."I loved watching that game. I was so into it. I wouldn't even know what happened next to me, I was so into the game," said Tessa Johnson, who admits that recruiting talks had cooled with South Carolina at the time she viewed the eventual national champions at the Target Center. But that soon changed. This fall she committed to the team she loved to watch."It's cool. It makes me think...
