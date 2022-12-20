Read full article on original website
Busloads of migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
It appears to be the latest action in an escalating battle between some state governors, and the federal government, over immigration policy.
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls
A brutal winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 31. Thirty-one weather-related deaths have been confirmed across nine states, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least 12 in New York state, where officials warned the number would likely rise.
