Warrant issued for Wausau man recently released from prison
A 22-year-old Wausau man who spent three years behind bars after participating in the armed robbery of a teenager is being sought by police after allegedly ignoring sex offender registration letters and absconding from his approved residence. Davin Smith was 19 when he was sentenced to prison on charges of...
Sheriff’s office looking for suspect in armed robbery in Gilman
GILMAN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Taylor County Sherrif’s Office is investigating an armed robbery in Gilman. The incident occurred at the Cenex gas station. According to a press release, authorities are currently looking for the suspect. They say the public is not in danger. This is an active investigation....
Stevens Point police looking for package thieves
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle suspected to be involved in package thefts on the city’s east side. Police posted images of the suspect vehicle on their Facebook page. They believe it is...
The Abbotsford Killer Who Was Caught by His Mom
Photo by Maxim Hopman on UnsplashPhoto byMaxim HopmanonUnsplash. In 1995, Abbotsford, the picturesque city in Canada, experienced something horrifyingly insane. Two young girls, only in their teens were subjected to a brutal attack by a man who was later known as the Abbotsford killer. While one of the girls survived the traumatic attack, the other girl’s body was found floating in the Vedder River hours later.
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point armed robbery
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 21-year-old man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint last year is scheduled to reach a plea agreement in the case. Kardell Days is charged with 12 counts in connection to the incident, including armed robbery and false imprisonment. Stevens Point Police said on...
UPDATE: 2 transported to trauma center, person of interest in custody in Stevens Point assault
UPDATED (11:52 a.m.): Police say one of the two people injured in an early morning assault in Stevens Point is a 7-year-old girl, with a 20-year-old man in custody. The suspect in the case has been identified by the Stevens Point Police Department as Elier Bravo De Leon, who lives in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue in Stevens Point. He faces recommended charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, mayhem and burglary.
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
Man who was punched by cop after Offspring concert in Abbotsford files lawsuit
A man who was punched twice in the face by a police officer after a concert in Abbotsford in November has filed a civil claim, saying he was beaten “senseless” in the incident and his charter rights were breached. Ryan Atzenberger of Kamloops is suing the City of...
Babysitter charged with abuse
JUNCTION CITY, WI (WSAU) A babysitter from Junction City is accused of slapping a child she was watching. Lorene Borntreger, 37, reportedly admitted to slapping the baby’s face because the child wouldn’t stop crying. The child is under 1-year-old. A police report says the incident happened on December...
Crimestoppers looks for info on camper thief
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A thief took off with a $48,000 trailer and Marathon County CrimeStoppers want to help police identify him. The crime happened at Kings Campers in Rib Mountain. Investigators released security camera video showing a dark pickup driving onto the parking lot and the man...
Bond set at $5M for suspect in Stevens Point stabbing
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 20-year-old Stevens Points man is facing attempted homicide charges after he’s accused of stabbing a woman and her child. Elier Bravo De Leon remains in the Portage County Jail on $5 million cash bond. Bravo De Leon appeared in court Wednesday for a...
One Person Killed in Crash on I-94 in Jackson County
One person was killed in a crash on I-94 in Jackson County on Thursday. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were at an active crash scene on I-94 near Black River Falls around 1:10pm. While working that scene, another crash occurred. A truck was traveling west and failed to...
Man convicted in Waupaca protest violence
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who pointed a gun at police and kicked and bit an officer during a protest in Waupaca has been found guilty. Matthew L. Banta, 25, appeared in Waupaca County Court on Dec. 15 for a plea and sentencing hearing. Banta pleaded no contest...
Wausau-area man who spent 5 years in prison for scalding toddler gets probation in assault case
A Rothschild man who served five years behind bars for intentionally scalding a 16-month old boy will avoid a new prison term for a sexual assault conviction after a judge sentenced him to probation this week. Christopher Kolden, 30, was arrested in January 2021 when a woman told police Kolden...
Marshfield Area Pet Shelter Helps Pup Hit by a Car
On December 6th, the Marshfield Area Pet Shelter received an emergency phone call from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department that a lab mix, known as Duke, had been hit by a car. They sprang into action to assess the condition of the injured dog. X-rays at Castlerock Veterinary Hospital...
House fire in Schofield
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire off of Moreland Avenue in Schofield Thursday night around 8pm. There is no official word of what started the fire. Everyone inside the home made it out safely. Two neighbors who live across the street, say they heard...
Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
JUST IN: Crews on scene at Schofield fire
Crews were called Thursday to the scene of a structure fire in Schofield where an detached garage was reported to be engulfed in flames. The blaze was reported at about 7:55 p.m. Dec. 22 on Moreland Avenue in Schofield. An oil tank is located on the side of the home, close to the fire, according to preliminary scanner traffic. Though the garage is detached, the structure is close to the home.
Amid blizzard conditions and bitter cold, Wausau has no plans to offer shelter
Members of the community are coming together to provide emergency shelter for those who need it in Wausau as near-blizzard conditions continue and the city braces for subzero temperatures. But so far, the officials have announced no such efforts in Wausau or Marathon County, though other communities statewide have stepped...
Wood County Health Department Providing Free, At-Home COVID Tests and Masks
The Wood County Health Department is providing free at-home COVID-19 tests and KN95 (or similar) masks for the community ahead of holiday gatherings. The KN95 masks come in child and adult sizes. These supplies are available to any individual and/or establishment in Wood County while supplies last. The public can order these supplies through the Wood County Health Department’s website at: https://www.co.wood.wi.us/Departments/Health/CovidTesting.aspx.
