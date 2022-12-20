ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

A brutal winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 31. Thirty-one weather-related deaths have been confirmed across nine states, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least 12 in New York state, where officials warned the number would likely rise.
COLORADO STATE
smallbiztrends.com

Small Business Grants Available for Environmental Upgrades

Small business grants can help communities accomplish a wide array of goals. It’s not just about supporting entrepreneurs; they can also support causes like environmentalism and racial equity. Read about some of these programs in communities around the U.S. in the grants roundup below. Chicago Climate Infrastructure Fund. Chicago...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
smallbiztrends.com

In the News: Grants of $5,000 to $200K Available to Small Businesses

As 2022 comes to an end, plans for starting 2023 in the best way possible have probably been put in place by all if not most small business owners. This should include taking advantage of the many different grants that are available from public and private organizations. So, as 2023 starts rolling around, make sure to keep an eye on all the grants that are available in your city, state and even nationally for a chance to get some capital.

