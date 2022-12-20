Read full article on original website
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
KWQC
Iowa DOT to close a portion of Interstate 35 and pull snowplows due to dangerous conditions
AMES, Iowa (KWQC) - At 3 p.m. Iowa DOT announced the closure of a portion of Interstate 35 near Ames to Clear Lake. The Iowa, Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Iowa State Patrol, has closed north and south bound I-35 at exit 111 (U.S. 30) in Ames to Exit 194 (U.S. 18) at Clear Lake.
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
iheart.com
Hundreds of crashes, spin outs across Iowa during storm
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol latest update, Saturday afternoon puts the total number of calls during the Winter Storm at 1,277 since the storm began Wednesday afternoon in Iowa. As of Noon Saturday the State Patrol reports they’ve covered 344 crashes and assisted 933 drivers. There...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowan with dementia speaks of winter dangers: "my brain doesn't tell me cold and hot"
DES MOINES, Iowa — These strong winds and freezing temperatures can be deadly and that risk is even greater in people with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. So the first year was tough," said Kevin Dill, a West Des Moines resident. Dill has been living with lewy body dementia since...
Memorial remembers houseless Iowans who died in 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of winter is a solemn day for Iowa’s houseless population. In addition to the start of the year’s coldest season, it also marks the day when Iowans remember the people who died while houseless throughout the year. Joppa held its annual Iowa Homeless Memorial on the steps of […]
agupdate.com
Iowa farmland prices jump in 2022
Farmland values are up 17% in Iowa. The Iowa State Land Value Survey was released Dec. 13, showing that average farmland values in Iowa are $11,411 per acre as of Nov. 1, 2022, up $1,660 from last year. “This is phenomenal because last year Iowa farmland values rose 29% already,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road
Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
Hallmark Humbug: Iowa Keeps Getting Snubbed By Christmas Movies
We can all agree that Iowa would be the PERFECT setting for a Hallmark movie, right?. AND we all know that there are some amazing places to shoot the formulaic flick right here in the Hawkeye State. Let's set the record straight on something. Some of the greatest and most...
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Fishing Report From The Iowa DNR
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s northwest Iowa fishing report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources……….. The lake is entirely iced over with around 4.5 inches in most areas. Use caution when going out; watch for holes that have iced over more recently on the south bay The water level is 10 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases
Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
KCCI.com
Christmas snow chance, then rising temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following the mini-heat wave of temperatures in the single digits & teens today, we'll drop off again tonight. Wind chills will sink into the -20s into early Christmas morning under mostly clear skies. During Christmas Day, much of Iowa will warm back up into the teens and low 20s. This is also when wind chills will top 0° for the first time in more than three days!
x1071.com
Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
KCCI.com
More accumulating snow begins in Central Iowa this afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: On the heels of our departing midweek storm system is yet another smaller, but potent "clipper" system that will move across Central Iowa this afternoon into Monday morning. As of early Sunday morning, the system is in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, but it is quickly progressing southeast toward the Upper Midwest around a ridge of high pressure aloft in the Desert Southwest. Due to the faster movement of this system, I believe snow chances will begin slightly earlier than anticipated yesterday — now as early as 3 p.m. over our far northwestern zones and spread southeast with time through the evening hours. The initial band of snow will likely be responsible for most of the accumulation in our area, and based on the path this system looks to take — it will likely set up northeast of the Des Moines metro. We still anticipate some accumulation here locally, but it will likely be closer to 1 inch. Higher accumulations with localized amounts up to 3 inches are possible from Algona to Mason City to Waterloo.
kscj.com
WINTER STORM KEEPS IOWA TROOPERS BUSY
THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 950 CALLS SINCE THE WINTER STORM BEGAN WEDNESDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY THEY HAVE RESPONDED TO 279 CRASHES, INCLUDING 253 WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE AND 26 INJURIES. THEY’VE ALSO ASSISTED 673 DRIVERS. THERE HAVE BEEN...
Some of the Weirdest Airbnbs Are In Iowa
Iowa is home to some cool vacation spots. Maybe this year you won't to give the gift of a vacation for someone important in your life. A recent study from PR Newswire came out that said that most Americans would take "experiences" over material gifts this year. 77% of us...
KAKE TV
Iowa man dies in crash on Kansas highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died after crashing into the guard rail Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place at 3 p.m. on Interstate 35 when 61-year-old Robert Rogers of Iowa crashed into the guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
