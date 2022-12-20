ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WHO 13

Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes

URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa

Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Hundreds of crashes, spin outs across Iowa during storm

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol latest update, Saturday afternoon puts the total number of calls during the Winter Storm at 1,277 since the storm began Wednesday afternoon in Iowa. As of Noon Saturday the State Patrol reports they’ve covered 344 crashes and assisted 933 drivers. There...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Memorial remembers houseless Iowans who died in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of winter is a solemn day for Iowa’s houseless population. In addition to the start of the year’s coldest season, it also marks the day when Iowans remember the people who died while houseless throughout the year. Joppa held its annual Iowa Homeless Memorial on the steps of […]
DES MOINES, IA
agupdate.com

Iowa farmland prices jump in 2022

Farmland values are up 17% in Iowa. The Iowa State Land Value Survey was released Dec. 13, showing that average farmland values in Iowa are $11,411 per acre as of Nov. 1, 2022, up $1,660 from last year. “This is phenomenal because last year Iowa farmland values rose 29% already,...
IOWA STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road

Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
STORY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Fishing Report From The Iowa DNR

Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s northwest Iowa fishing report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources……….. The lake is entirely iced over with around 4.5 inches in most areas. Use caution when going out; watch for holes that have iced over more recently on the south bay The water level is 10 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases

Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Christmas snow chance, then rising temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following the mini-heat wave of temperatures in the single digits & teens today, we'll drop off again tonight. Wind chills will sink into the -20s into early Christmas morning under mostly clear skies. During Christmas Day, much of Iowa will warm back up into the teens and low 20s. This is also when wind chills will top 0° for the first time in more than three days!
IOWA STATE
x1071.com

Four COVID-19 Related Deaths In Area In Latest Report

There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from December 15th to Wednesday. One death was reported each in Dubuque and Delaware counties in Iowa and Crawford and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for: Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. The community level fell from medium to low in the past week in Delaware and Clayton counties in Iowa; as well as Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

More accumulating snow begins in Central Iowa this afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: On the heels of our departing midweek storm system is yet another smaller, but potent "clipper" system that will move across Central Iowa this afternoon into Monday morning. As of early Sunday morning, the system is in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, but it is quickly progressing southeast toward the Upper Midwest around a ridge of high pressure aloft in the Desert Southwest. Due to the faster movement of this system, I believe snow chances will begin slightly earlier than anticipated yesterday — now as early as 3 p.m. over our far northwestern zones and spread southeast with time through the evening hours. The initial band of snow will likely be responsible for most of the accumulation in our area, and based on the path this system looks to take — it will likely set up northeast of the Des Moines metro. We still anticipate some accumulation here locally, but it will likely be closer to 1 inch. Higher accumulations with localized amounts up to 3 inches are possible from Algona to Mason City to Waterloo.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

WINTER STORM KEEPS IOWA TROOPERS BUSY

THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 950 CALLS SINCE THE WINTER STORM BEGAN WEDNESDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY THEY HAVE RESPONDED TO 279 CRASHES, INCLUDING 253 WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE AND 26 INJURIES. THEY’VE ALSO ASSISTED 673 DRIVERS. THERE HAVE BEEN...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Some of the Weirdest Airbnbs Are In Iowa

Iowa is home to some cool vacation spots. Maybe this year you won't to give the gift of a vacation for someone important in your life. A recent study from PR Newswire came out that said that most Americans would take "experiences" over material gifts this year. 77% of us...
IOWA STATE
KAKE TV

Iowa man dies in crash on Kansas highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has died after crashing into the guard rail Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place at 3 p.m. on Interstate 35 when 61-year-old Robert Rogers of Iowa crashed into the guard rail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Community Policy