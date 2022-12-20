Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Identifying Post CAR-T Issues in Community Oncology Patients
Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, explains how community oncologists can care for their patient after they have been treated with chimeric antigen receptor T cells. Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, attending physician, Hematologic Malignancies. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and associate professor, Medical Oncology Division University of Washington School of Medicine, explains how...
targetedonc.com
Managing Infections During Bispecific Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses the incidence and management of infections in patients receiving teclistamab-cqyv or other bispecific agents for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discusses the incidence and management of infections...
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant IO Works Its Way Into Practice for GI Cancers
Neoadjuvant immunotherapy has begun to show benefit for the treatment of patients with rectal cancer as well as for those with colorectal cancer. Neoadjuvant immunotherapy has already established benefit in tumor types such as melanoma and is now being considered for patients with gastrointestinal cancers. This approach has shown benefit for patients with rectal cancer as well as for those with colorectal cancer.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
What It Means When Your Albumin Is High
Albumin is a protein produced by the liver which circulates in the bloodstream and performs several vital functions. This is what it means when albumin is high.
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
FDA approves new monoclonal antibody for hospitalized COVID-19 patients
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved a monoclonal antibody from Roche to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients, the company announced. The drug, called Actemra, was originally approved in 2010 to treat adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. The company says that is the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody intended to…
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study
About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
targetedonc.com
Background on the STRONG Study of Durvalumab in Urinary Tract Carcinoma
Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, provides rationale for the phase 3b STRONG study, and discusses the early data. Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, a medical oncologist, and the GU Oncology director, Christopher K. Glanz Chair for Bladder Cancer Research, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, provides rationale for the phase 3b STRONG study (NCT03084471) and discusses the early data.
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
ajmc.com
Glucose-Lowering Drugs May Reduce Risk of COVID-19–Related Adverse Events in Patients With Diabetes
Patients with diabetes who reported use of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or metformin prior to COVID-19 infection were associated with lower COVID-19–related adverse outcomes during hospitalization. Use of glucose-lowering drugs was shown to reduce risk of COVID-19–related adverse outcomes among patients with diabetes who were diagnosed...
ajmc.com
FDA Approves Bispecific Antibody Mosunetuzumab for R/R Follicular Lymphoma
The approval makes mosunetuzumab the first in its class approved to treat follicular lymphoma and comes shortly after data from a phase 2 trial was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. The FDA has approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio; Genentech), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of...
targetedonc.com
Discussing Updates in the Management of Patients With Metastatic Melanoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Marc S. Ernstoff, MD, discusses recent updates in the management of metastatic melanoma. Cutaneous melanoma remains the most lethal of the primary cutaneous neoplasms. While the incidence of patients with primary melanoma continues to rise, mortality rates remain the same. This can be attributed to a number of advances in treatment options for patients.
ajmc.com
Long-term Dupilumab Effective in Patients With Asthma, Including Those With Nasal Polyps
Patients with asthma who were with or without a diagnosis of nasal polyps were found to have results with long-term dupilumab. A study published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology found that dupilumab was effective in patients with a diagnosis of asthma with or without a diagnosis of nasal polyps.
targetedonc.com
Rationale for Adding Atezolizumab to SOC in Patients With MIBC
Parminder Singh, MD, discusses the safety associated with standard-of-care tri-modality therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer and the addition of atezolizumab to standard of cancer. Parminder Singh, MD, a hematologist, internist, and medical oncologist at Mayo Clinic, discusses the safety associated with standard-of-care (SOC) tri-modality therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer and...
MedicalXpress
Impact of epigenetics on the clinical management of cancer patients
In the early 1980s, the first changes in DNA related to a chemical modification called methylation were discovered, followed by the discovery in the mid-1990s of the first tumor suppressor genes inactivated by these modifications of the genetic material. The early 2000s saw the first use of these alterations as a biomarker of cancer disease, as well as the first uses of drugs against them.
targetedonc.com
RxPONDER Reveals Worse Outcomes Shown in Black Women With HR+ Beast Cancer
Poorer outcomes were shown in Black patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, including in patients with similar 21-gene recurrence scores. In the phase 3 RxPONDER trial (NCT01272037), worse outcomes were more likely in non-Hispanic Black patients with hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer vs non-Hispanic White, Asian, and Hispanic patients.1.
targetedonc.com
ACCC Releases New Oncology Practice Transformation and Integration Center (OPTIC) Resource Library
The Association of Community Cancer Centers is announcing the release of a new tool intended to facilitate education and adoption of new clinical and technological advancements in diagnosis, staging, and treatment of cancer. The Association of Community Cancer Centers (ACCC) is announcing the release of a new tool intended to...
neurologylive.com
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease
Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...
