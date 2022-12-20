ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

targetedonc.com

Identifying Post CAR-T Issues in Community Oncology Patients

Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, explains how community oncologists can care for their patient after they have been treated with chimeric antigen receptor T cells. Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, attending physician, Hematologic Malignancies. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and associate professor, Medical Oncology Division University of Washington School of Medicine, explains how...
targetedonc.com

Managing Infections During Bispecific Therapy for Multiple Myeloma

Shaji Kumar, MD, discusses the incidence and management of infections in patients receiving teclistamab-cqyv or other bispecific agents for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Shaji Kumar, MD, a professor of medicine and a consultant in the division of hematology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, discusses the incidence and management of infections...
MINNESOTA STATE
targetedonc.com

Neoadjuvant IO Works Its Way Into Practice for GI Cancers

Neoadjuvant immunotherapy has begun to show benefit for the treatment of patients with rectal cancer as well as for those with colorectal cancer. Neoadjuvant immunotherapy has already established benefit in tumor types such as melanoma and is now being considered for patients with gastrointestinal cancers. This approach has shown benefit for patients with rectal cancer as well as for those with colorectal cancer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

FDA approves new monoclonal antibody for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday approved a monoclonal antibody from Roche to treat COVID-19 in hospitalized adult patients, the company announced. The drug, called Actemra, was originally approved in 2010 to treat adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. The company says that is the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody intended to…
MedicalXpress

Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes

A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
Medical News Today

Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study

About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
targetedonc.com

Background on the STRONG Study of Durvalumab in Urinary Tract Carcinoma

Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, provides rationale for the phase 3b STRONG study, and discusses the early data. Guru P. Sonpavde, MD, a medical oncologist, and the GU Oncology director, Christopher K. Glanz Chair for Bladder Cancer Research, AdventHealth Cancer Institute, provides rationale for the phase 3b STRONG study (NCT03084471) and discusses the early data.
natureworldnews.com

Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection

Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
ajmc.com

Glucose-Lowering Drugs May Reduce Risk of COVID-19–Related Adverse Events in Patients With Diabetes

Patients with diabetes who reported use of sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, or metformin prior to COVID-19 infection were associated with lower COVID-19–related adverse outcomes during hospitalization. Use of glucose-lowering drugs was shown to reduce risk of COVID-19–related adverse outcomes among patients with diabetes who were diagnosed...
ajmc.com

FDA Approves Bispecific Antibody Mosunetuzumab for R/R Follicular Lymphoma

The approval makes mosunetuzumab the first in its class approved to treat follicular lymphoma and comes shortly after data from a phase 2 trial was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. The FDA has approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio; Genentech), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of...
LOUISIANA STATE
targetedonc.com

Discussing Updates in the Management of Patients With Metastatic Melanoma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Marc S. Ernstoff, MD, discusses recent updates in the management of metastatic melanoma. Cutaneous melanoma remains the most lethal of the primary cutaneous neoplasms. While the incidence of patients with primary melanoma continues to rise, mortality rates remain the same. This can be attributed to a number of advances in treatment options for patients.
targetedonc.com

Rationale for Adding Atezolizumab to SOC in Patients With MIBC

Parminder Singh, MD, discusses the safety associated with standard-of-care tri-modality therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer and the addition of atezolizumab to standard of cancer. Parminder Singh, MD, a hematologist, internist, and medical oncologist at Mayo Clinic, discusses the safety associated with standard-of-care (SOC) tri-modality therapy for muscle-invasive bladder cancer and...
MedicalXpress

Impact of epigenetics on the clinical management of cancer patients

In the early 1980s, the first changes in DNA related to a chemical modification called methylation were discovered, followed by the discovery in the mid-1990s of the first tumor suppressor genes inactivated by these modifications of the genetic material. The early 2000s saw the first use of these alterations as a biomarker of cancer disease, as well as the first uses of drugs against them.
targetedonc.com

RxPONDER Reveals Worse Outcomes Shown in Black Women With HR+ Beast Cancer

Poorer outcomes were shown in Black patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, including in patients with similar 21-gene recurrence scores. In the phase 3 RxPONDER trial (NCT01272037), worse outcomes were more likely in non-Hispanic Black patients with hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer vs non-Hispanic White, Asian, and Hispanic patients.1.
neurologylive.com

Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease

Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...

