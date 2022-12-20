Read full article on original website
Busloads of migrants dropped off at Kamala Harris's home on Christmas Eve
It appears to be the latest action in an escalating battle between some state governors, and the federal government, over immigration policy.
Federal spending package includes nearly $1 billion for Yellowstone flood recovery
This year’s federal government spending package passed both chambers of Congress this week, and includes hundreds of millions in disaster relief funding for Yellowstone National Park. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package Friday, sending the $1.7 trillion spending package to President Joe...
Montana will have a flu Christmas
A comparison of the 5-year average of influenza hospitalizations by week, with the dark blue series representing hospitalizations in the 2021-2022 season (242 hospitalizations total). The red line represents hospitalizations for the 2022-2023 season, reported through 12/17/2022. Data from the 2020-2021 influenza season was not included in the 5-year average, since there were 0 confirmed influenza cases in Montana. (Graphic via the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services).
Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls
A brutal winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 31. Thirty-one weather-related deaths have been confirmed across nine states, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least 12 in New York state, where officials warned the number would likely rise.
How a flower from Mexico became a symbol of Christmas
(Photo by Suzanna de Baca) One of my most precious possessions is a round, painted ceramic cookie tray in the shape of a poinsettia that was given to me by my mother. Every Christmas, this vivid red tray with a yellow blossom in the center has held the sweet holiday treats and candies we’ve prepared to mark this season, so it was especially meaningful when she gave it to me to pass on the tradition.
Blizzard claims 12 lives in Buffalo, N.Y., area as Christmas Day freeze grips U.S.
Dec 25 (Reuters) - A deadly blizzard paralyzed Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Day, trapping motorists in their cars, knocking out electricity to thousands of homes and raising the death toll from a severe winter storm system that has chilled much of the United States for days.
