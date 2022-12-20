Read full article on original website
cw39.com
City outside of Austin recognized as most ‘festive Christmas town’ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy to see where the true festivity lies in each state across the country and while the big cities do a good job of having the look down of the holiday spirit, it’s the smaller towns that truly exude festiveness. A report from...
Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
Texas Hill Country city ranked among best small towns in US South
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is always focused on the big cities of every state in the country as they make up a big portion of the identity of that state, but you’ll truly get to know the heart of any place in the U.S. in its small towns.
KSAT 12
Entrepreneur to open a pink champagne bar in Fredericksburg
Brooke Rogan is adding a new pink champagne bar to her growing list of ventures. The 25-year-old entrepreneur started an all-things-pink wine tour company in Fredericksburg over two years ago that has quickly taken over the Hill Country winery scene. Rogan is now expanding her pink wine tour company, “Brooke’s...
Power outages: several people without power in Bandera County
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — At one point, more than 2,800 people were without power in Bandera County on Friday morning after an arctic blast moved into Texas on Thursday night. You can view the Bandera Electric Cooperative Outage Map here, which at 5:45 a.m., showed more than 2,400 people in the dark. That's around 14% of the county. At 8:30 a.m., the number increased to 2,886 people without power, making that 17.24% of people in the county. Now at 12:45 p.m., the number has dropped to 426.
Water main bursts onto NW Loop 410 Frontage Road; avoid area if possible
CASTLE HILLS, Texas — The Castle Hills Police Department shared a photo of a water main burst on 2141 NW Loop 410 Frontage Road. The department said there is a substantial amount of water on the roadway, and it's beginning to turn to ice. Authorities are working with the...
Bandera Bulletin
Texas Salt Company opens first storefront in Bandera on Main
The Texas Salt Company is a new and unique addition to the Bandera retail scene by offering salts and gourmet peppers for culinary enjoyment. Owners Daniel and Drew Almand have opened their first store front next door to Maggie May and Nellie Rae’s on Main Street. The store features at least 45 different kinds of salts for culinary and cocktail use. They also stock a limited number of gourmet peppers.
New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast
The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods
A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
mycanyonlake.com
New Braunfels Police Arrest Alleged Child Molester Who Used Social Media to Lure Victim
New Braunfels police believe a Bell County man arrested Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of sexual performance by a child may have assaulted others. Brandon Dmichael Lively, 31, of Harker Heights, was arrested at his residence by New Braunfels police and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Bell...
KSAT 12
Two suspects arrested in separate drug cases in Kerr County, sheriff’s office says
KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in separate cases involving drugs, one of which ended in a pursuit. Undercover investigators with KCSO’s Special Operations Division set up a sale for a pound of marijuana with one suspect around 8 p.m. on Dec. 21.
