BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — At one point, more than 2,800 people were without power in Bandera County on Friday morning after an arctic blast moved into Texas on Thursday night. You can view the Bandera Electric Cooperative Outage Map here, which at 5:45 a.m., showed more than 2,400 people in the dark. That's around 14% of the county. At 8:30 a.m., the number increased to 2,886 people without power, making that 17.24% of people in the county. Now at 12:45 p.m., the number has dropped to 426.

BANDERA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO