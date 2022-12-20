ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans have power again following outages on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KSAT 12

Entrepreneur to open a pink champagne bar in Fredericksburg

Brooke Rogan is adding a new pink champagne bar to her growing list of ventures. The 25-year-old entrepreneur started an all-things-pink wine tour company in Fredericksburg over two years ago that has quickly taken over the Hill Country winery scene. Rogan is now expanding her pink wine tour company, “Brooke’s...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Power outages: several people without power in Bandera County

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — At one point, more than 2,800 people were without power in Bandera County on Friday morning after an arctic blast moved into Texas on Thursday night. You can view the Bandera Electric Cooperative Outage Map here, which at 5:45 a.m., showed more than 2,400 people in the dark. That's around 14% of the county. At 8:30 a.m., the number increased to 2,886 people without power, making that 17.24% of people in the county. Now at 12:45 p.m., the number has dropped to 426.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Texas Salt Company opens first storefront in Bandera on Main

The Texas Salt Company is a new and unique addition to the Bandera retail scene by offering salts and gourmet peppers for culinary enjoyment. Owners Daniel and Drew Almand have opened their first store front next door to Maggie May and Nellie Rae’s on Main Street. The store features at least 45 different kinds of salts for culinary and cocktail use. They also stock a limited number of gourmet peppers.
BANDERA, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels braces for the arctic blast

The National Weather Service has forecasted both a hard freeze watch and a wind chill watch for the remainder of the week. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of New Braunfels is preparing for the significant arctic blast expected to move through the area Dec. 22. The National Weather Service is forecasting a strong cold front will move through the region and bring the most frigid temperatures South Central Texas has experienced so far this winter season.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods

A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
US105

US105

Temple, TX
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

