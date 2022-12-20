ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy