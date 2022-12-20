Read full article on original website
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
NFL Christmas Day live tracker: Tom Brady leads Buccaneers against Cardinals
It hasn't been pretty, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are closing in on an NFC South title. They face the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Christmas Day nightcap. Follow all the action live right here with Yahoo Sports.
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
One of the remaining regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled.
NFL Flexes Steelers-Ravens, Rams-Chargers Week 17 Games
The league announced a pair of schedule changes ahead of next week.
New Washington Commanders owner will reportedly need $1 billion to build stadium
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is making progress towards selling the franchise with a record-setting sale that will have lasting
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
Pelicans' Zion Williamson clears protocol, on track to play Monday
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocol and is on track to play Monday night against the Pacers.
