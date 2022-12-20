Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimonyElizabeth FequiereLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Braves longest-tenured player might surprise fans
Braves Country has seen All-Stars leave Atlanta in back-to-back offseasons. Freddie Freeman, who spent every waking moment of his big league career with the organization before 2022, left for sunny Los Angeles. And now, Dansby Swanson has departed for windy Chicago. Both were fan favorites and had been with the Braves for what felt like a lifetime.
Yardbarker
Yankees can expect Spencer Jones to be elite in 2023
The Yankees used their 2022 1st Round Pick on 6’7 outfielder Spencer Jones, a left-handed slugger from Vanderbilt University. Despite the fact that the Yankees (as per usual) were picking in the latter half of the 1st Round, they selected a premier talent in Jones. The 21-year-old put up...
Yardbarker
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Yardbarker
Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves
The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Turned Down More Lucrative Contracts To Sign With Dodgers
With their starting pitching high atop the priority list for the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, the organization took a step closer to fulfilling their rotation for 2023 on by signing Noah Syndergaard to a one-year contract worth $13 million. Syndergaard, who most notably broke into the Majors as a...
Braves GM says Dansby Swanson made 'every effort' to stay in Atlanta
A week after losing shortstop Dansby Swanson to free agency, Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed to The Athletic's Jeff Schultz that the All-Star "tried everything" to stay. "Dansby made every effort to find a way to stay in Atlanta," Anthopoulos said. "We had conversations in the summer. He...
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yardbarker
Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA and got dropped from the closer role.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
Yardbarker
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco...
Yardbarker
Braves trade for journeyman infielder
In the past month, the journeyman has bounced around the league. He was first designated for assignment by the Marlins before the Rule 5 draft, then joined the Pirates via waiver claims, and finally landed in Baltimore by the same method. The Orioles ended up parting ways with him in favor of Mychal Givens.
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa's deal with Mets in jeopardy
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg...
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly 'working through' concerns over Carlos Correa's physical
The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way. The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rumors: Pirates May Ask For Bobby Miller In Bryan Reynolds Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued looking for a center fielder on the trade market, and the top option available is Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates. L.A. would ideally like to add a left-handed or switch-hitter, and Reynolds fits the bill as someone who can bat from either side of the plate. He also requested a trade from the Pirates this offseason, but they are hesitant to move him without an overpay.
Yardbarker
Two-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sooner than later. After a terrible start to the season, the Lakers are slowly but surely inching their way back into playoff contention as they close in on the midway point of the 2022-2023 season. They are 13-18, 2.5 games out of the last two spots for the NBA play-in tournament, and are a game over .500 over their last 15.
Yardbarker
Could LA Explore Signing Recently Released Former All-Star?
Three-time All-Star and former World Series champion Mike Moustakas went to high school just 30 miles from Dodger Stadium, up the 5 to the 118 and a few miles west to Chatsworth. Moustakas, under contract for one more year with the Reds, was designated for assignment on Thursday and will likely be released after no one claims him on waivers.
Yardbarker
Rival GM on Jae Crowder’s Suns Holdout: ‘You’re Not That Good, Bro’
Namely, because opposing teams seemingly aren’t all that desperate for his skills. At least, not if you ask one rival general manager, as relayed by veteran NBA writer Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports. Crowder, 32, is in the final year of his contract and holding out. Why, we’re not...
Nationals claim former Red Sox No. 1 prospect
The Red Sox shockingly designated Downs for assignment last week. Downs, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox's system and as high as No. 44 in MLB back in 2020, now finds himself with his fourth organization since being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the first round of the 2017 MLB draft.
Yardbarker
Brewers' Corbin Burnes named in intriguing trade proposal with AL team
Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes has been (and will continue to be) mentioned in several trade proposals this offseason. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has two years of club control remaining. There is little hope that the Brewers will shell out the money necessary to extend him, leaving many fans and analysts to believe that he will be traded at some point. In a recent trade article, mlb.com writer Thomas Harrigan proposed an interesting trade that would send Burnes from the Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles.
