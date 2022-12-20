Two hundred and seventy children from Taney County were given the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts for loved ones. The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County recently held two days of events for their 13th Annual Santa’s Gift House. The first event took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Family Life Center of Branson United Methodist Church and the second shopping day took place on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Bradleyville Elementary School.

