fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Local contractor donates $5,000 to Stone County toy drive
The Stone County Toy Drive, organized by Unite Table Rock Lake, received a last minute donation which helped buy bikes and high ticket items right before the distribution, which was held on Sunday, Dec. 11 and Monday, Dec. 12. On Wednesday Dec. 7, Lifestyle Contractors of Branson gave a $5,000...
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
KYTV
Crews restore power to nearly 350 homes in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Crews restored power to around 340 residents in Mountain Home on Friday night. According to a press release from Black Hills Energy - the supplier of natural gas to the area - high winds and extremely cold temperatures resulted in a disruption of natural gas services to their customers.
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, MO. - It was a scene of terror and carnage at Willard Intermediate South School in Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. 18 students and 3 teachers were suddenly attacked by two pit bull mixes that had wandered onto the playground during recess, leaving many injured, some seriously.
933kwto.com
UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd
An early closure has been added, as all Nixa city offices, including City Hall and the Public Works office closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports say the city will observe the Christmas holiday on December 26. All citywide offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Due to extreme winter...
KTLO
3 Missouri men sentenced for transport of catalytic converters into Mountain Home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Rogersville and Springfield men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters into Mountain Home as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Twenty-five-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville, 31-year-old Cody Ryder of Springfield, and...
Plumbing companies stay busy fixing frozen pipes
OZARK, Mo. – Families are starting to feel the effects of the bitter cold temperatures. Phones were constantly ringing Friday at plumbing companies with neighbors calling about frozen or burst pipes. “From the center of Springfield, we’re getting calls as far as a couple hundred miles out, you know, saying that nobody can get here,” […]
UPDATE: City Utilities restores power back to 1000 customers affected by outages
UPDATE 5:35 p.m. – “We had a problem at a substation in that area and had to switch several customers to a different feeder. All should be good now,” said CU Spokesperson Joel Alexander to Ozarksfirst.com Alexander says this was not related to the repairs earlier in the day and that the extreme and prolonged […]
Restaurants open on Christmas Day around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Don’t want to cook on Christmas? OzarksFirst has you covered with restaurants in the area that are open. This list will be continually updated. Alamo Drafthouse, 4005 South Avenue, Springfield Alli’s Family Restaurant: 4528 W. Chestnut Expressway, open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebees: Multiple locations in Springfield and Nixa from 4-10 p.m. Asian […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
JATC hosts 13th Annual Santa’s Gift House
Two hundred and seventy children from Taney County were given the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts for loved ones. The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County recently held two days of events for their 13th Annual Santa’s Gift House. The first event took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Family Life Center of Branson United Methodist Church and the second shopping day took place on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Bradleyville Elementary School.
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
koamnewsnow.com
Man identified in fatal Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – A man found dead in a basement after a house fire at 408 2nd St on November 29, 2022, has been identified. This is a follow-up to KOAM’s original story late last month reporting on the fire. At autopsy, the preliminary findings indicated the cause...
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
KYTV
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard School District leaders say neighborhood dogs attacked students and teachers during recess on the school’s playground. The incident happened Tuesday around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured several students and teachers. Paramedics treated those injured.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Fire crews battling more than just flames as calls increase in winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jackie and William Hawks say they heard a loud noise Thursday night. “We started hearing voices, you know, like coming towards the house and like, oh, my gosh, what’s going on? Because it’s freezing cold. You wouldn’t expect people to be outside,” Jackie said. “The mother came to our door and boy, […]
KTLO
Friday morning fire causes damage to MH residence
A fire Friday morning caused damage to nearly a quarter of a Mountain Home residence. No one was injured in the blaze, and the resident was believed to be out of the house at the time it started. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, 19 personnel responded to...
