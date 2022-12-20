Read full article on original website
Iowa tax reforms for 2023 include individual income tax rate reductions
(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2023, Iowa taxpayers will see several reforms either come into effect or advance. Lawmakers enacted reforms in 2018, 2021 and 2022 that relate to individual income tax rates, Tax Foundation reported. The independent tax policy nonprofit summarized the changes in its state-by-state analysis of tax laws that are coming into effect Jan. 1.
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
Representative Moore says the “Health Care Emergency Act” needs to End
(Griswold) Iowa House District #18 Representative Tom Moore of Griswold says Iowa lawmakers need to end the “Health Care Emergency Act” when the Iowa Legislature convenes in January. Moore says they need to complete this because of the federal government’s current grip on them. As a condition...
More accumulating snow begins in Central Iowa this afternoon
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: On the heels of our departing midweek storm system is yet another smaller, but potent "clipper" system that will move across Central Iowa this afternoon into Monday morning. As of early Sunday morning, the system is in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, but it is quickly progressing southeast toward the Upper Midwest around a ridge of high pressure aloft in the Desert Southwest. Due to the faster movement of this system, I believe snow chances will begin slightly earlier than anticipated yesterday — now as early as 3 p.m. over our far northwestern zones and spread southeast with time through the evening hours. The initial band of snow will likely be responsible for most of the accumulation in our area, and based on the path this system looks to take — it will likely set up northeast of the Des Moines metro. We still anticipate some accumulation here locally, but it will likely be closer to 1 inch. Higher accumulations with localized amounts up to 3 inches are possible from Algona to Mason City to Waterloo.
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes
An Iowa roofing company claims that because it doesn’t treat its workers as employees – requiring them to use their own cars and tools, and denying them training and benefits – it’s not liable for taxes as an Iowa employer. The case illustrates how some companies attempt to avoid certain tax liabilities by denying workers […] The post Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
(Undated) Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation that allows vehicles transporting goods like corn, soybeans, and fertilizer to be overweight without a permit. The proclamation includes all Iowa roadways except for the interstate system. The extension goes through January 20.
Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases
Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
Christmas Travel Warning: Iowa DOT Has Closed a Portion of I-35
In what might be the death nail in many Iowa family Christmas gatherings, the Iowa Department of Transportation (I-DOT) has closed a sizable portion of Interstate 35 tonight (Friday, December 23). It's become too hazardous for snow plows, and therefore is not safe for travel. In a press release the...
Iowa Mechanic To Pay $7.2M To Ex-Angie’s List CEO For Overcharging Classic Car Repairs
One of the founders, and the former CEO of Angie’s List, Bill Oesterle, has won a $7.2 million decision in Iowa against a mechanic who was found to have misled him on the authenticity of at least one classic car, and overcharged him for work on others. Craig Hillinger,...
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
Health Officials Remind Iowans To Store Christmas Leftovers Properly To Avoid Illness
Many Iowans will be gathering today (Sunday) with family and friends to celebrate Christmas. Those gatherings typically involve large meals, which can spoil the holiday fun quickly if not taken care of properly. Health officials are reminding Iowans to take the necessary steps to ensure food is correctly prepared and then stored properly once the meal is over. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, foods must reach a minimum internal temperature before eating to prevent the spread of disease-causing bacteria. Temperatures vary based on food type but typically exceed 145 degrees Fahrenheit on the low end. After eating, perishable foods should be refrigerated within two hours of being cooked. Learn more about proper food storage at www.cdc.gov/foodsafety.
WINTER STORM KEEPS IOWA TROOPERS BUSY
THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 950 CALLS SINCE THE WINTER STORM BEGAN WEDNESDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY THEY HAVE RESPONDED TO 279 CRASHES, INCLUDING 253 WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE AND 26 INJURIES. THEY’VE ALSO ASSISTED 673 DRIVERS. THERE HAVE BEEN...
The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Superintendent cites two rural road concerns in her decision to cancel class
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — “The bottom line is safety first,” explained Dr. Mandy Ross, Webster City Schools superintendent. Ross joined dozens of her colleagues Wednesday in announcing the decision to cancel classes on Thursday due to the blizzard warnings. “We cover almost 500 square miles,” she said of the Hamilton County district. Ross was concerned […]
Iowa Attorney General orders bank to refund Iowans illegal interest rates
(The Center Square) – A settlement brokered by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking will require a bank to refund money to Iowans who were charged illegal interest rates. The state said in the assurance of discontinuance that between March 1, 2020, and April...
Christmas snow chance, then rising temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following the mini-heat wave of temperatures in the single digits & teens today, we'll drop off again tonight. Wind chills will sink into the -20s into early Christmas morning under mostly clear skies. During Christmas Day, much of Iowa will warm back up into the teens and low 20s. This is also when wind chills will top 0° for the first time in more than three days!
Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans
A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
ISP Updates Crash Total to 230
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Patrol has responded to more than 700 calls since the Winter Storm began Wednesday night. They’ve covered 230 crashes and assisted 491 drivers. There’ve been 18 injuries and no fatalities.
