ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Iowa tax reforms for 2023 include individual income tax rate reductions

(The Center Square) – Beginning in 2023, Iowa taxpayers will see several reforms either come into effect or advance. Lawmakers enacted reforms in 2018, 2021 and 2022 that relate to individual income tax rates, Tax Foundation reported. The independent tax policy nonprofit summarized the changes in its state-by-state analysis of tax laws that are coming into effect Jan. 1.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

More accumulating snow begins in Central Iowa this afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: On the heels of our departing midweek storm system is yet another smaller, but potent "clipper" system that will move across Central Iowa this afternoon into Monday morning. As of early Sunday morning, the system is in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, but it is quickly progressing southeast toward the Upper Midwest around a ridge of high pressure aloft in the Desert Southwest. Due to the faster movement of this system, I believe snow chances will begin slightly earlier than anticipated yesterday — now as early as 3 p.m. over our far northwestern zones and spread southeast with time through the evening hours. The initial band of snow will likely be responsible for most of the accumulation in our area, and based on the path this system looks to take — it will likely set up northeast of the Des Moines metro. We still anticipate some accumulation here locally, but it will likely be closer to 1 inch. Higher accumulations with localized amounts up to 3 inches are possible from Algona to Mason City to Waterloo.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads

MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes

An Iowa roofing company claims that because it doesn’t treat its workers as employees – requiring them to use their own cars and tools, and denying them training and benefits – it’s not liable for taxes as an Iowa employer. The case illustrates how some companies attempt to avoid certain tax liabilities by denying workers […] The post Roofing company challenges state’s efforts to collect unemployment taxes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases

Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART

THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Health Officials Remind Iowans To Store Christmas Leftovers Properly To Avoid Illness

Many Iowans will be gathering today (Sunday) with family and friends to celebrate Christmas. Those gatherings typically involve large meals, which can spoil the holiday fun quickly if not taken care of properly. Health officials are reminding Iowans to take the necessary steps to ensure food is correctly prepared and then stored properly once the meal is over. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, foods must reach a minimum internal temperature before eating to prevent the spread of disease-causing bacteria. Temperatures vary based on food type but typically exceed 145 degrees Fahrenheit on the low end. After eating, perishable foods should be refrigerated within two hours of being cooked. Learn more about proper food storage at www.cdc.gov/foodsafety.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

WINTER STORM KEEPS IOWA TROOPERS BUSY

THE IOWA STATE PATROL HAS RESPONDED TO MORE THAN 950 CALLS SINCE THE WINTER STORM BEGAN WEDNESDAY THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. FROM NOON WEDNESDAY UNTIL NOON FRIDAY THEY HAVE RESPONDED TO 279 CRASHES, INCLUDING 253 WITH PROPERTY DAMAGE AND 26 INJURIES. THEY’VE ALSO ASSISTED 673 DRIVERS. THERE HAVE BEEN...
IOWA STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Iowa (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Iowa. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Iowa. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Christmas snow chance, then rising temperatures

DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following the mini-heat wave of temperatures in the single digits & teens today, we'll drop off again tonight. Wind chills will sink into the -20s into early Christmas morning under mostly clear skies. During Christmas Day, much of Iowa will warm back up into the teens and low 20s. This is also when wind chills will top 0° for the first time in more than three days!
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans

A Utah-based bank that’s behind high-interest, “predatory” loans for pet buyers must refund money to Iowans who were charged the illegal interest rates. The requirement is part of a newly announced settlement between the state of Iowa and Transportation Alliance Bank of Ogden, Utah. The settlement follows an investigation into the bank and its loan […] The post Iowa consumers to collect refunds for ‘predatory’ pet loans, auto-repair loans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy