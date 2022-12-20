DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: On the heels of our departing midweek storm system is yet another smaller, but potent "clipper" system that will move across Central Iowa this afternoon into Monday morning. As of early Sunday morning, the system is in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, but it is quickly progressing southeast toward the Upper Midwest around a ridge of high pressure aloft in the Desert Southwest. Due to the faster movement of this system, I believe snow chances will begin slightly earlier than anticipated yesterday — now as early as 3 p.m. over our far northwestern zones and spread southeast with time through the evening hours. The initial band of snow will likely be responsible for most of the accumulation in our area, and based on the path this system looks to take — it will likely set up northeast of the Des Moines metro. We still anticipate some accumulation here locally, but it will likely be closer to 1 inch. Higher accumulations with localized amounts up to 3 inches are possible from Algona to Mason City to Waterloo.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO