Read full article on original website
Related
myneworleans.com
Marc Broussard Annual Full Band Show Dec. 23
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Marc Broussard and his full band will play Southport Hall Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets begin at $25. Though we love almost every aspect of a “traditional” wedding, as usual here at Let Them Eat Cake, we...
myneworleans.com
Urban South Brewery Crafts Three Carnival Time Sour Ales with Dong Phuong King Cakes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South, announced a collaboration with Dong Phuong Bakery – the famous king cake maker. The brewery crafted three Carnival Time Sour Ales to celebrate Mardi Gras, all brewed with king cakes.
Comments / 0