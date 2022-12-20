ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

JARS Cannabis is giving away over $1 million in luxury prizes for holiday campaign

By Randiah Camille Green
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLW4e_0jp2kfxh00
The 12-day campaign will raffle off a different prize every day from Dec. 21 to Jan 1.

JARS Cannabis is giving customers the chance to win a PlayStation 5, a brand-new car, a Rolex, and more during its Holiday Survival Campaign.

The 12-day campaign will raffle off a different prize every day from Dec. 21 to Jan 1. The grand prize on the final day is a 2022 Malibu LS, while other prizes range from $5,000 cash to an Apple products bundle that includes a 14” MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, iPhone Pro Max, Apple TV, and more.

There’s also a DIY vacation package with a $1,500 Delta gift card, $1500 Hotels.com gift card, and $2,000 in cash.

Every $100 spent equals 1 entry into the daily raffle and customers can get unlimited entries if they spend enough.

In addition to the fancy prizes, JARS is also offering freebies and 50% off select brands during the 12 days at all of their Michigan locations.

“JARS Cannabis is here to help you survive the holidays – without breaking the bank,” said JARS Cannabis COO Raymond Abro in a press release. “From $1M in giveaways to 50% off premium brands, we’re making it easy for customers to stay in high spirits all season long.”

For more info see jarscannabis.com/holidaysurvivalguide-mi/ .

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 3

Related
MetroTimes

Meijer stores are pure chaos as Michigan braces for snowstorm [PHOTOS]

There are only a few days left before Christmas, and while most of America is preparing itself for holiday festivities, Michigan is preparing itself for its first snowstorm of the year. And nothing says “Michigan blizzard” like panic-shopping at Meijer. From long checkout lines to bare shelves, Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Holiday Storm Puts the Brakes On DoorDash Delivery

DoorDash is suspending their delivery service in parts of Michigan because of the impending winter storm. Thursday night through at least Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be no food delivery in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon, Traverse City and Benton Harbor. “This is a significant winter storm which risks making travel...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Tenth House of Dank Location to Open in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich - House of Dank, Michigan’s largest cannabis retailer is holding its opening day, Friday, December 23rd, in Lapeer. This House of Dank location will be a recreational dispensary open daily from 9am to 9pm to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
LAPEER, MI
Jake Wells

Billions in stimulus money available to Michigan homeowners and renters

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Michigan residents pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year. But here is some good news: If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s more about these programs that can give you money for your rent or house payment.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan families on food assistance getting additional benefits

Michigan families getting food assistance benefits are receiving more payments this holiday season. They’ll be getting an additional payment of at least $95 in the month of December, to help cover the cost of groceries. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that the additional payment will help more than 1.3 Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal to Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Michigan?

It's the most wonderful time of the year...or is it?. Mother nature sure has a funny way of showing her holiday spirit. With the Winter season only just having begun on December 21, of course, it only makes sense that a massive Winter storm is about to hit the Midwest right before the holidays.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
646
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy