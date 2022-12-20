Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Next stop: Mexico City
Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Zi-Ann | Follow Politico Canada. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off next week for the holidays. We’ll be back on schedule Tuesday, Jan. 3. Thanks for reading Ottawa Playbook. I’m your host Zi-Ann Lum with Sue Allan. ’Tis the season for special puzzles and today’s edition contains a jumbo-sized trivia section to test how much of 2022 stuck. But first, Prime Minister JUSTIN TRUDEAU is Mexico-bound in a few weeks for some precious face time with his North American counterparts.
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
Ukrainian Drone Captures Horrors of Bakhmut Battle as Fighting Rages—Video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday described Bakhmut as "the hottest spot on the entire front line."
How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?
Mark 7 Nuclear Bomb in A MuseumPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Losing some riffles or even some tanks every year can be covered up, or it might even go unnoticed. However, the real trouble comes when nuclear weapons start to go missing. Even though it seems unrealistic, it is certainly possible and has happened to the U.S. more than once. Shockingly, more than 32 incidents of accidental firing, launching, and theft of weaponry between 1950 and 1980.
The 9 Countries With Nuclear Weapons, Ranked
Though the Cold War ended in 1989, several countries continue to develop nuclear arms capabilities. Russia is completing a decades-long effort to modernize its nuclear weapons systems, while the United States deployed 8-kiloton nuclear submarine-launched ballistic missiles as recently as 2019, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. China, India and Pakistan are expanding their […]
gcaptain.com
Dozens of Ships Stuck Off Iran as Payment Snags Bite – Sources
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Dozens of merchant ships with grains and sugar are stuck outside Iranian ports after weeks of delays as payments snags disrupt flows of goods into the country, according to trade sources and shipping data. Food is exempt from the West’s sanctions on Iran over...
Putin's Stuck in a Nightmare Scenario
Retired four-star U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey said this week that Putin can't back out of the Ukraine war because his "personal survival" is at stake.
Satellite images reveal changes at key Russian military bases in the Arctic
Despite its startling Ukraine losses, Russia continues to expand its Arctic defenses, which leaves NATO edgy. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
Japan Flies Its RQ-4 Global Hawk For The First Time
Japan Ministry of DefenseThe high-flying surveillance drone will help Japan and its allies keep tabs on regional foes amid heightening tensions in the Pacific.
Elon Musk Shifts Attention To Illegal Immigrants
No doubt that this year has brought Elon Musk to the fore regarding so many social and business issues. In recent months, Musk has talked about, and been talked about, more regarding his positions on politics than on issues concerning, for example, two of his flagship companies, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX.
US News and World Report
Japan Minister Signs Clean Energy Cooperation Document During Saudi Visit
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia and Japan signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) on Sunday in the fields of the circular carbon economy, carbon recycling, clean hydrogen and fuel ammonia, the Saudi Energy Ministry said on Twitter. The MoC was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japanese Industry...
BBC
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
US News and World Report
Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russia Ready to Negotiate Over Ukraine, Kyiv Says Moscow Doesn't Want Talks
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly European...
US News and World Report
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
The US Government Is Involved in Secret Wars in 15 Countries
The original terms of the U.S. Constitution place the power to declare war solely in the hands of Congress. A revolutionary concept at the time, the framers of the Constitution reasoned that decisions of such gravity necessitated careful deliberation and open public debate and could not be made unilaterally by the president if the United […]
